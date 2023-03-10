Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
2023-03-10
121.62 EUR   -2.31%
01:40pFormer owner of Portugal's TAP denies overpaying for Airbus planes
RE
06:15aEmbraer boosts net revenue forecast as deliveries set to increase in 2023
RE
12:48aBoeing says to set up freight conversion facility in India
RE
Former owner of Portugal's TAP denies overpaying for Airbus planes

03/10/2023 | 01:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Neeleman, founder of Azul SA, attends an event to mark the service launch of its new E2-195 planes with Brazil's No. 3 airline Azul SA in Sao Jose dos Campos

In an opinion article in the Portuguese newspaper Expresso, the American-Brazilian aviation tycoon wrote that it had been crucial to replace a leasing contract of 12 Airbus A350s with an order for 53 NEO-series aircraft to drag TAP out of near-bankruptcy when he took over.

LISBON (Reuters) - A former owner of Portugal's flag carrier TAP, David Neeleman, denied on Friday making a deal in 2015 to overpay for Airbus planes after prosecutors said last month they were investigating the complex leasing deal, as well as suggestions he had bought TAP shares with company money.

"It is also completely absurd to say that TAP shares were bought with Airbus funds or with TAP's future cash flows," he wrote, adding that TAP exclusively used the $226 million from Airbus in ancillary benefits to pay salaries and for its cash needs.

Sources told Reuters last month investigators were looking into Airbus' possible illegal financing of the TAP acquisition, in a new probe into the plane maker's business dealings following a record $4 billion corruption settlement with French, British and U.S. authorities in 2020.

The 2015 deal under investigation dates back to when TAP, now again fully state-owned, had just been privatised, passing control to the Atlantic Gateway venture between Neeleman and Portuguese entrepreneur Humberto Pedrosa.

Neeleman said it "was also not true" that TAP acquired the NEO planes above market prices, citing independent assessments carried out at the time, and argued that the airline simply could not afford the larger, less efficient A350s and would have gone bankrupt without the new deal.

He said Atlantic Gateway had also injected its own funds into TAP and arranged a 90 million euro ($96.04 million) loan from Azul, the Brazilian airline that Neeleman founded, "on very favorable terms for TAP", saving TAP from immediate insolvency.

Portugal in 2020 bought Neeleman's stake in TAP, which is under a 3.2 billion euro Brussels-approved bailout. The government is considering an outright or partial sale of the airline, with Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG expected as potential buyers.

($1 = 0.9371 euros)

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Patricia Rua; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -2.55% 1.7755 Real-time Quote.48.01%
AIRBUS SE -2.31% 121.62 Real-time Quote.12.14%
AZUL S.A. -10.60% 12.74 Delayed Quote.22.53%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.33% 148.26 Delayed Quote.23.84%
LUFTHANSA -1.45% 10.574 Delayed Quote.38.18%
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2023 64 263 M 67 975 M 67 975 M
Net income 2023 4 487 M 4 746 M 4 746 M
Net cash 2023 11 832 M 12 516 M 12 516 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,8x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 98 051 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 124,50 €
Average target price 144,58 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE12.14%103 714
BOEING8.77%120 578
DASSAULT AVIATION13.27%15 772
TEXTRON INC.3.22%14 462
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED27.07%4 381
AVICOPTER PLC0.00%3 928