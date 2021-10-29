Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France, U.S. seek to ease tension over arms export rules

10/29/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France and the United States agreed on Friday to explore making arms export rules more effective, addressing a long-running source of friction as their leaders met for the first time since a spat over a U.S. security pact with Britain and Australia.

"The presidents intend to launch a U.S.-France defense trade strategic dialogue to foster a shared view on defense market access and export issues," U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement after talks in Rome on the sidelines of a G20 summit.

The two governments pledged to "identify steps to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of defense export authorizations," the statement added.

France has been seeking clarity over a set of U.S. arms export controls known as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which allow Washington to block the re-export of sensitive U.S. components embedded in foreign weapons.

French and European defense companies have blamed ITAR for hampering their exports to third countries in the past, while U.S. arms firms have campaigned to keep the rules flexible enough to avoid putting too tight a lid on their own arms sales.

"We reached a number of bilateral cooperation agreements, several of which are critical in my view, firstly on arms exports," Macron told reporters after meeting Biden.

"Why? Because we need to clarify the ITAR rules, failing which our policies can be blocked completely. So we opened a process to deconflict the issue and work together."

A spokeperson for the State Dept, which oversees ITAR export controls, declined comment on diplomatic negotiations.

There have been sporadic attempts by European nations to make their weapons “ITAR-free” to bypass the rules, but defence analysts have questioned how feasible this is given the vast amount of U.S.-made high-tech components in aerospace.

Former U.S. officials say any changes to France's treatment under the rules may require a treaty, a key potential hurdle.

Tensions over ITAR controls flared in 2012 when French defense group Thales hit a roadblock over the export of satellites launched by Chinese rockets.

Negotiations to sell Dassault-built Rafale fighters from France to Egypt were reported to have been delayed in 2018 because of ITAR restrictions on their missiles.

The global reach of the regulations re-emerged last year when France-based planemaker Airbus was fined for ITAR violations as part of a multinational corruption settlement. (Reporting by Michel Rose, John Irish, Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Mike Stone; Writing by Tim Hepher Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.25% 110.6 Real-time Quote.24.75%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 0.76% 50.38 Real-time Quote.50.47%
THALES -1.07% 79.66 Real-time Quote.7.50%
Financials
Sales 2021 52 208 M 60 340 M 60 340 M
Net income 2021 2 978 M 3 442 M 3 442 M
Net cash 2021 5 917 M 6 839 M 6 839 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 86 908 M 100 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
