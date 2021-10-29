France, U.S. seek to ease tension over arms export rules

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France and the United States agreed
on Friday to explore making arms export rules more effective,
addressing a long-running source of friction as their leaders
met for the first time since a spat over a U.S. security pact
with Britain and Australia.
"The presidents intend to launch a U.S.-France defense trade
strategic dialogue to foster a shared view on defense market
access and export issues," U.S. President Joe Biden and French
President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement after talks
in Rome on the sidelines of a G20 summit.
The two governments pledged to "identify steps to improve
the efficiency and effectiveness of defense export
authorizations," the statement added.
France has been seeking clarity over a set of U.S. arms
export controls known as the International Traffic in Arms
Regulations (ITAR), which allow Washington to block the
re-export of sensitive U.S. components embedded in foreign
weapons.
French and European defense companies have blamed ITAR for
hampering their exports to third countries in the past, while
U.S. arms firms have campaigned to keep the rules flexible
enough to avoid putting too tight a lid on their own arms sales.
"We reached a number of bilateral cooperation agreements,
several of which are critical in my view, firstly on arms
exports," Macron told reporters after meeting Biden.
"Why? Because we need to clarify the ITAR rules, failing
which our policies can be blocked completely. So we opened a
process to deconflict the issue and work together."
A spokeperson for the State Dept, which oversees ITAR export
controls, declined comment on diplomatic negotiations.
There have been sporadic attempts by European nations to
make their weapons “ITAR-free” to bypass the rules, but defence
analysts have questioned how feasible this is given the vast
amount of U.S.-made high-tech components in aerospace.
Former U.S. officials say any changes to France's treatment
under the rules may require a treaty, a key potential hurdle.
Tensions over ITAR controls flared in 2012 when French
defense group Thales hit a roadblock over the export
of satellites launched by Chinese rockets.
Negotiations to sell Dassault-built Rafale
fighters from France to Egypt were reported to have been delayed
in 2018 because of ITAR restrictions on their missiles.
The global reach of the regulations re-emerged last year
when France-based planemaker Airbus was fined for ITAR
violations as part of a multinational corruption settlement.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, John Irish, Additional reporting by
Tim Hepher, Mike Stone; Writing by Tim Hepher
Editing by Alistair Bell)