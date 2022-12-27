Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-27 am EST
112.82 EUR   +0.97%
01:36pFrance to sell 2 observation satellites to Poland -minister
RE
12/26Qantas Aircraft Flies Back to Australia Following Safe to Operate Clearance
MT
12/22Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France to sell 2 observation satellites to Poland -minister

12/27/2022 | 01:36pm EST
Commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Poland have signed a deal for the sale of two French observation satellites to Poland, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter.

"This major contract reflects Poland's trust in our technology and industry," Lecornu said after meeting with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

The Polish Armament Agency said the net value of the deal is around 575 million euros ($611.69 million) and that the launch into space of the Polish satellites produced by Airbus Defence & Space is to be completed by 2027.

($1 = 0.9400 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 59 282 M 63 013 M 63 013 M
Net income 2022 3 915 M 4 161 M 4 161 M
Net cash 2022 8 982 M 9 547 M 9 547 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 87 994 M 93 531 M 93 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 111,74 €
Average target price 147,79 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.55%93 531
BOEING-6.09%112 677
TEXTRON INC.-8.80%14 700
DASSAULT AVIATION69.16%14 213
AVICOPTER PLC-42.20%3 929
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-38.03%3 299