French artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in second quarter

Carmat said its artificial heart would be marketed under the brand name of "Aeson". Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted around the same time.

"I am happy to confirm that we will be ready to start selling our product as early as Q2 2021," said Carmat Chief Executive Stephane Piat.

Last month, Carmat got European regulatory approval for its product, sending its shares higher.

Airbus' subsidiary Matra Defense owns a 13% stake in Carmat, while the ALIAD venture capital unit of Air Liquide has a 0.6% stake.

