Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/05 11:35:17 am
89.83 EUR   -0.07%
02:30aFrench artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in second quarter
RE
01/05AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
RE
01/04AIRBUS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
French artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in second quarter

01/06/2021 | 02:30am EST
Carmat Chief Executive Officer Stephane Piat holds an artificial heart as he poses after the company's news conference in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French artificial heart maker Carmat said on Wednesday that it was preparing for the commercial launch of its products in the second quarter of this year, in a European market which could have at least 2,000 patients annually.

Carmat said its artificial heart would be marketed under the brand name of "Aeson". Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted around the same time.

"I am happy to confirm that we will be ready to start selling our product as early as Q2 2021," said Carmat Chief Executive Stephane Piat.

Last month, Carmat got European regulatory approval for its product, sending its shares higher.

Airbus' subsidiary Matra Defense owns a 13% stake in Carmat, while the ALIAD venture capital unit of Air Liquide has a 0.6% stake.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -1.06% 135 Real-time Quote.0.56%
AIRBUS SE -0.07% 89.83 Real-time Quote.0.06%
CARMAT -4.08% 29.4 Real-time Quote.3.89%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 192 M 56 895 M 56 895 M
Net income 2020 -1 565 M -1 928 M -1 928 M
Net cash 2020 1 029 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,1x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 70 369 M 86 416 M 86 674 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 95,74 €
Last Close Price 89,83 €
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE0.06%86 416
THE BOEING COMPANY-5.30%114 441
TEXTRON INC.-4.03%10 615
DASSAULT AVIATION1.34%9 041
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.19.13%7 532
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED26.43%6 663
