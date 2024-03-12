Stock AIR AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE

Equities

AIR

NL0000235190

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Euronext Paris
 10:55:57 2024-03-12 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
156.6 EUR -0.15% Intraday chart for Airbus SE -0.65% +12.00%
Latest news about Airbus SE

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings' Unit Sell 2 Airbus Aircrafts MT
Idemitsu, Qantas and Airbus back Australia biofuel refiner with $19.2 mln RE
Can Airbus Take Advantage of Boeing's Mishaps? MT
Airbus: EarthCARE satellite on its way to launch CF
Airbus Ships EUTELSAT 36D Satellite to US Launch Site MT
Airbus: Eutelsat 36D satellite shipped to the USA CF
Honeywell will seek 'relief' on Bombardier engine pricing case at Canada's top court RE
SAS, Norwegian Armed Forces Sign Deal for Aircraft Use in Evacuation Operations MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
AIRBUS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
Airbus Bags Chinese Lease Order for Six Helicopters MT
Airbus Signs Helicopters Contract With Chinese State-Owned Company DJ
Airbus: contract for six H175 helicopters with Skyco IFL CF
AIRBUS : Berenberg keeps a Sell rating ZD
AIRBUS : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
AIRBUS : RBC remains Neutral ZD
Airbus confirms 49 jet deliveries in February RE
Airbus: 49 deliveries in February 2024 CF
Airbus Makes 49 Commercial Aircraft Deliveries in February MT
Airbus: presents its electric prototype CityAirbus NextGen CF
GE Aerospace forecasts $10 bln operating profit in 2028, sets shareholder return target RE
UK's Melrose raises 2024 profit outlook after annual earnings surge RE
Two UK men found not guilty over bribes for Saudi military deals RE
Safran: long-term contract between flyadeal and Safran Nacelles CF

Chart Airbus SE

Chart Airbus SE
Company Profile

Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - commercial aircraft (69.4%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats; - defense and aerospace systems (19.1%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services; - civil and military helicopters (11.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (41.3%), Asia/Pacific (26.2%), North America (23.1%), Middle East (4.4%), Latin America (3.5%) and other (1.5%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-04-30 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Airbus SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
156.8 EUR
Average target price
166.5 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.16%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi.
AIRBUS SE Stock Airbus SE
+11.92% 135B
BOEING Stock Boeing
-29.06% 117B
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Stock Lockheed Martin Corporation
-4.12% 105B
TEXTRON INC. Stock Textron Inc.
+14.08% 17.66B
DASSAULT AVIATION Stock Dassault Aviation
-1.45% 15.29B
EMBRAER S.A. Stock EMBRAER S.A.
+17.28% 3.93B
JOBY AVIATION, INC. Stock Joby Aviation, Inc.
-19.00% 3.84B
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Stock AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited
-0.60% 3.3B
AVICOPTER PLC Stock Avicopter Plc
-1.89% 3.1B
EVE HOLDING, INC. Stock Eve Holding, Inc.
-26.37% 1.4B
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
