GE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec

The problems with LEAP engines, which power Airbus and Boeing jets, is occurring in regions like the Middle-East.

Sheldon said changes are being made to the engine's turbine blades and nozzles, which are getting affected by hot and harsh conditions.

"Hotter engines running in hotter environment is driving this issue," he said on the sidelines of GE's investor conference.

CFM International, a joint venture between GE and France's Safran, manufactures the engine.

Sheldon said enhancements are being made to the cooling jacket around the turbine blade to make it more durable.

