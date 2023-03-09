Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:16 2023-03-09 am EST
124.50 EUR   +0.42%
05:49pGE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec
RE
03:52aAirbus : Corporate Helicopters refreshes ACH130 Aston Martin Edition with revised range of interior and exterior colours
PU
03:52aAirbus : HCare In-Service contracts prove successful at HAI Heli-Expo
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec

03/09/2023 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Technicians build LEAP engines for jetliners at a new, highly automated General Electric (GE) factory in Lafayette

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Reuters) - General Electric Co is working on addressing issues with the durability of its LEAP jet engines and changes will be rolled out next year, Karl Sheldon, a senior executive at the company's aerospace unit, said on Thursday.

The problems with LEAP engines, which power Airbus and Boeing jets, is occurring in regions like the Middle-East.

Sheldon said changes are being made to the engine's turbine blades and nozzles, which are getting affected by hot and harsh conditions.

"Hotter engines running in hotter environment is driving this issue," he said on the sidelines of GE's investor conference.

CFM International, a joint venture between GE and France's Safran, manufactures the engine.

Sheldon said enhancements are being made to the cooling jacket around the turbine blade to make it more durable.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Cincinnati, Ohio; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.42% 124.5 Real-time Quote.11.67%
BOEING -2.88% 201.24 Delayed Quote.9.15%
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.18% 0.117 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5.27% 91.56 Delayed Quote.33.62%
SAFRAN 1.10% 135.92 Real-time Quote.14.98%
All news about AIRBUS SE
05:49pGE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec
RE
03:52aAirbus : Corporate Helicopters refreshes ACH130 Aston Martin Edition with revised range of..
PU
03:52aAirbus : HCare In-Service contracts prove successful at HAI Heli-Expo
PU
03:12aAirbus : and Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation to develop CityAirbus NextGen?s future med..
PU
03/08Airbus' Helicopters Unit Teams Up with Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation to Improve El..
MT
03/08GE's investors seek solutions to renewable energy, supply chain challenges
RE
03/08Global markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
MS
03/08France's Thales sees robust demand after core profit growth in 2022
RE
03/08Airbus : Airbus publishes agenda for 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/08Airbus : STARS air ambulance completes initial fleet renewal with delivery of tenth Airbus..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 263 M 67 975 M 67 975 M
Net income 2023 4 487 M 4 746 M 4 746 M
Net cash 2023 11 832 M 12 516 M 12 516 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,8x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 98 051 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 124,50 €
Average target price 144,58 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.67%103 160
BOEING9.15%124 149
TEXTRON INC.3.43%14 883
DASSAULT AVIATION0.95%14 039
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED23.93%4 273
AVICOPTER PLC0.00%3 957