Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

German ambassador to U.S. urges quick resolution of aircraft subsidy dispute

12/16/2020 | 03:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany's ambassador to the United States on Wednesday called for quick action to resolve a U.S.-European dispute over aircraft subsidies, calling it a distraction from bigger issues such as climate change and the pandemic that require joint action by the historic allies.

Emily Haber told an online event hosted by the embassy it was important to settle the long-standing dispute given the harmful impact of the coronavirus pandemic on aircraft manufacturers in both regions and moves by China to rapidly develop its own commercial aircraft.

"It is one of the issues that needs to be solved very early on," Haber said, underscoring the need to "get the priorities right, especially at a time when aircraft industries are really suffering from the consequences of the pandemic."

Failure of Europe and the United States to resolve this relatively minor issue would send a clear signal to China, Russia and other countries about the ability of the historic allies to work together on other, larger issues, she said.

"These are minor irritants in the face of the larger picture," Haber said, underscoring the need to focus on long-term structural opportunities to shape joint positions on the pandemic, the tech economy, climate change and trade.

Haber's remarks come amid intensive talks between Washington and Brussels about ending the 16-year-old trade dispute over government subsidies to Europe's Airbus, which is politically backed by Britain, France, Germany and Spain, and U.S. planemaker Boeing.

Haber noted that China's strategy was to divide democracies, as evidenced by its dealing with Australia.

"They're trying to pit us against each other," she said. "But if we want to shape an alliance in order to confront this behavior ... the obvious answer is we have to create a common ground which is as large as possible." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.72% 90.71 Real-time Quote.-29.97%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.53% 226.09 Delayed Quote.-29.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 73.286 Delayed Quote.18.79%
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:59pGerman ambassador to U.S. urges quick resolution of aircraft subsidy dispute
RE
02:59pAIRBUS : German ambassador to U.S. urges quick resolution of aircraft subsidy di..
RE
02:27pGermany to buy 25.1% stake in defence supplier Hensoldt
RE
05:45aGermany decides to buy 25.1% stake in defence supplier Hensoldt - source
RE
02:55aGerman cabinet to discuss government stake in Hensoldt on Wednesday - stateme..
RE
02:46aAIRBUS : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
12/15AIRBUS : These pods could provide a blueprint for future hydrogen aircraft
PU
12/15AIRBUS : First European Service Module for Artemis accepted and handed over to N..
PU
12/15Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines
RE
12/15EXCLUSIVE : Lessor BOC Aviation says AirAsia X restructuring favours Airbus, cal..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 050 M 56 051 M 56 051 M
Net income 2020 -1 565 M -1 905 M -1 905 M
Net cash 2020 904 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,9x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 71 058 M 86 540 M 86 491 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 95,74 €
Last Close Price 91,37 €
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-29.97%87 011
THE BOEING COMPANY-29.82%129 560
TEXTRON INC.4.80%11 000
DASSAULT AVIATION-22.52%9 163
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.43.80%6 048
AVICOPTER PLC9.98%4 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ