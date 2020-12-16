German ambassador to U.S. urges quick resolution of aircraft subsidy dispute

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany's ambassador to the
United States on Wednesday called for quick action to resolve a
U.S.-European dispute over aircraft subsidies, calling it a
distraction from bigger issues such as climate change and the
pandemic that require joint action by the historic allies.
Emily Haber told an online event hosted by the embassy it
was important to settle the long-standing dispute given the
harmful impact of the coronavirus pandemic on aircraft
manufacturers in both regions and moves by China to rapidly
develop its own commercial aircraft.
"It is one of the issues that needs to be solved very early
on," Haber said, underscoring the need to "get the priorities
right, especially at a time when aircraft industries are really
suffering from the consequences of the pandemic."
Failure of Europe and the United States to resolve this
relatively minor issue would send a clear signal to China,
Russia and other countries about the ability of the historic
allies to work together on other, larger issues, she said.
"These are minor irritants in the face of the larger
picture," Haber said, underscoring the need to focus on
long-term structural opportunities to shape joint positions on
the pandemic, the tech economy, climate change and trade.
Haber's remarks come amid intensive talks between Washington
and Brussels about ending the 16-year-old trade dispute over
government subsidies to Europe's Airbus, which is
politically backed by Britain, France, Germany and Spain, and
U.S. planemaker Boeing.
Haber noted that China's strategy was to divide democracies,
as evidenced by its dealing with Australia.
"They're trying to pit us against each other," she said.
"But if we want to shape an alliance in order to confront this
behavior ... the obvious answer is we have to create a common
ground which is as large as possible."
