Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:28 2023-04-21 am EDT
127.32 EUR   -1.52%
02:02aGerman military plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin
RE
04/21Confusing data
MS
04/21China issues report that Boeing sees as key to restart 737 MAX deliveries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German military plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin

04/24/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) -A German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan landed in Berlin early on Monday, as countries rushed to get their citizens out of Khartoum while a shaky ceasefire held in the Sudanese capital.

Sudan's sudden slide into conflict between the army and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has stranded thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and aid workers.

The Luftwaffe has flown out 311 people so far from an airfield near Khartoum, the German military said, and the first batch was brought back to Berlin on Monday aboard an Airbus A321 from the Al Azrak base in Jordan, which is being used as a hub for the evacuation operation.

The German military did not provide a break-down of how many of those evacuated were German citizens or nationals from other countries.

The fighting in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country, where millions of people have been left without access to basic services.

At least 420 people have been killed since the fighting broke out on April 15, four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled.

The army and RSF jointly staged a coup in 2021 but fell out during negotiations to integrate the two groups and form a civilian government, and their rivalry has raised the risk of a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Martin Schlicht: Editing by Kirsti Knolle & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
All news about AIRBUS SE
02:02aGerman military plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin
RE
04/21Confusing data
MS
04/21China issues report that Boeing sees as key to restart 737 MAX deliveries
RE
04/20Alaska Air posts bigger-than-expected loss as costs mount
RE
04/20Billions boon for shareholders - companies pay record dividends
DP
04/20Companies in Germany to pay record dividends
DP
04/20Airbus : Airbus shareholders approve all resolutions at 2023 AGM
PU
04/20Airbus : shareholders approve all resolutions at 2023 AGM
PU
04/20Airbus CEO Says No Outside Influence in Decision to End Investment Talks for Atos' Evid..
MT
04/20Taiwan's Starlux pushes Airbus on deliveries as it adds long-haul routes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 129 M 70 401 M 70 401 M
Net income 2023 4 454 M 4 890 M 4 890 M
Net cash 2023 11 198 M 12 294 M 12 294 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 100 B 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 127,32 €
Average target price 144,09 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE14.68%110 080
BOEING7.70%122 921
DASSAULT AVIATION13.59%16 253
TEXTRON INC.-4.05%13 835
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED21.37%4 186
AVICOPTER PLC-11.25%3 523
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer