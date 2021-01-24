Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/22 11:36:06 am
88.83 EUR   -0.59%
08:24aGulf Air seeks Airbus, Boeing aircraft delays, acting CEO says
RE
01/22AIRBUS : Testing the future ...
PU
01/22AIRBUS : The 2021 Moon Camp Challenge starts now
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gulf Air seeks Airbus, Boeing aircraft delays, acting CEO says

01/24/2021 | 08:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gulf Air CEO Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi attends interview in Muharraq

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain's Gulf Air is in talks with Airbus and Boeing to delay some aircraft deliveries as the pandemic continues to distrupt global travel, its acting chief executive said on Sunday.

Airlines around the world have pushed back deliveries and cancelled orders, expecting a years-long recovery from the pandemic that has crushed global travel demand.

State-owned Gulf Air expects Airbus A320neo deliveries to be put on hold until 2022, though it hopes to receive at least three larger A321neos this year, Acting CEO Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi told Reuters.

It is also in talks with Boeing over a new delivery schedule for five 787-9 Dreamliners it has on order, though it will receive some this year, he said.

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.

Unlike some other carriers, Gulf Air lacks a domestic market to cushion it against international border closures.

The airline is currently flying to around half of the 49 destinations it operated to before the pandemic and expects it could resume flying to all destinations by the end of 2023.

"We are very optimistic that things will improve and that we will be utilising most of our fleet from now until the end of the year," Al Alawi said.

"We think we will weather the storm and will come out of the situation strong. We are very positive. It is only a question of time but for sure we will remain in the market."

He said he was hopeful the availability of vaccines would help the public regain confidence in travel.

The airline last year cut an undisclosed number of jobs and according to a government bond prospectus, seen by Reuters, received 36 million dinars ($95.6 million) from its state owner.

It also cancelled its order for 10 Airbus A220s, signed when it was the Bombardier CSeries.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Alexander Cornwell


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.59% 88.83 Real-time Quote.-1.06%
BOMBARDIER INC. -2.56% 0.76 Delayed Quote.58.33%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.76% 205.84 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
All news about AIRBUS SE
08:24aGulf Air seeks Airbus, Boeing aircraft delays, acting CEO says
RE
01/22AIRBUS : Testing the future ...
PU
01/22AIRBUS : The 2021 Moon Camp Challenge starts now
PU
01/22Boeing says its fleet will be able to fly on 100% biofuel by 2030
RE
01/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Honor, Google, Samsung
01/22AIRBUS : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/22AIRBUS : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/22AIRBUS : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/22AIRBUS : Unveils Flightlab Helicopter to Test New Technologies
MT
01/22AIRBUS : Helicopters has started in-flight tests on board its Flightlab, a platf..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 943 M 57 125 M 57 125 M
Net income 2020 -1 494 M -1 819 M -1 819 M
Net cash 2020 1 264 M 1 538 M 1 538 M
P/E ratio 2020 -49,6x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 69 576 M 84 694 M 84 668 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 98,28 €
Last Close Price 88,83 €
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-1.06%84 694
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.11%116 203
TEXTRON INC.1.72%11 382
DASSAULT AVIATION-2.51%8 852
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.9.78%7 490
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED35.67%7 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ