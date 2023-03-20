India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages -minister

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India has taken steps to
allow airlines to lease more aircraft to fill a gap in capacity
as travel rebounds from the pandemic, the country's civil
aviation minister said on Monday.
Airline traffic is recovering quickly from coronavirus
restrictions that led to jets being grounded worldwide in 2020,
with manufacturers now struggling to keep pace with aircraft
demand and engine shortages grounding some planes.
"Surprisingly and shockingly, the situation has turned the
other way... Now we do not have enough airplanes to fly our
passengers," Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya
Scindia told the CAPA India Aviation Summit.
Air India last month announced a record order for 470 jets
and is due to take another 25 leased aircraft as it reinvents
itself under new owners Tata Group.
Scindia said India had tweaked its airplane leasing
programme to enable airlines to add more aircraft to meet
passenger demand, including more "wet leasing", or renting of
planes with crew, for domestic and international routes.
He outlined ambitious investments and tax reforms in
infrastructure and maintenance facilities and called for more
manufacturing of aerospace products in India.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Tim Hepher; Edited by Jamie Freed)