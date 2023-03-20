Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:37:24 2023-03-17 pm EDT
116.74 EUR   -2.13%
12:47aIndia eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages -minister
RE
03/19Airbus on hiring spree for factory ramp-up, digital projects
RE
03/18Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat - Business Insider
RE
India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages -minister

03/20/2023 | 12:47am EDT
NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India has taken steps to allow airlines to lease more aircraft to fill a gap in capacity as travel rebounds from the pandemic, the country's civil aviation minister said on Monday.

Airline traffic is recovering quickly from coronavirus restrictions that led to jets being grounded worldwide in 2020, with manufacturers now struggling to keep pace with aircraft demand and engine shortages grounding some planes.

"Surprisingly and shockingly, the situation has turned the other way... Now we do not have enough airplanes to fly our passengers," Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia told the CAPA India Aviation Summit.

Air India last month announced a record order for 470 jets and is due to take another 25 leased aircraft as it reinvents itself under new owners Tata Group.

Scindia said India had tweaked its airplane leasing programme to enable airlines to add more aircraft to meet passenger demand, including more "wet leasing", or renting of planes with crew, for domestic and international routes.

He outlined ambitious investments and tax reforms in infrastructure and maintenance facilities and called for more manufacturing of aerospace products in India. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Tim Hepher; Edited by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.13% 116.74 Real-time Quote.5.15%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 0.05% 1857.8 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
Financials
Sales 2023 64 263 M 68 504 M 68 504 M
Net income 2023 4 487 M 4 783 M 4 783 M
Net cash 2023 11 573 M 12 337 M 12 337 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,80%
Capitalization 91 939 M 98 006 M 98 006 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
