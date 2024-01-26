January 26, 2024 at 04:28 am EST

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Tata group and France's Airbus have signed an agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters "with a significant indigenous and localisation component", India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

The agreement was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India, he said.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik; writing by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Christina Fincher)