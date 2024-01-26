The agreement was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India, he said.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Tata group and France's Airbus have signed an agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters "with a significant indigenous and localisation component", India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.
The agreement was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India, he said.
