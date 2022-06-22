Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 bln Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

DOHA, June 22 (Reuters) - Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit
idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit
hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute
between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's
national carrier.
From a distance, the planes might seem like any other
long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. But a rare
on-site visit by Reuters journalists showed what appeared to be
evidence of damage to the surface of parts of the wings, tail
and hull.
The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according
to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1
billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a
potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.
The planes were grounded by Qatar's regulator after
premature paint erosion exposed damage to a metallic sub-layer
that provides protection to the fuselage from lightning strikes.
Other airlines continue to fly the A350 after European
regulators declared the aircraft safe.
Reuters journalists were granted rare first-hand access
after requesting the visit on the sidelines of an airline
industry meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha, this week.
Sporadic surface flaws on the A350s viewed by Reuters
included an elongated stretch of blistered and cracked or
missing paint along the roof or crown of the jets.
In some areas including on the curved wingtips, the
protective lightning mesh that sits between the hull and the
paint appeared exposed and corroded.
In other parts it appeared to be missing, leaving areas of
the composite hull exposed.
The paint on the tail of one of the A350s emblazoned with
Qatar Airways' maroon Arabian Oryx emblem was pockmarked by
cracked and missing paint that exposed the dull carbon beneath.
Reuters saw small areas of what appeared to be fraying or
delaminated carbon threads on the hull and so-called 'rivet
rash' or lost paint from fastener heads on the main wing areas.
Airbus and Qatar Airways had no immediate comment on
Reuters' findings.
Shares in Airbus fell 2.4% on Wednesday amid weaker
aerospace stocks.
EROSION
Airbus acknowledges quality flaws on the A350s, but denies
they pose any safety risk because of the number of backup
systems and tolerance built into the design.
Qatar Airways has argued this can't be known until further
analysis, and is refusing to take more of the planes.
Airbus has argued that some paint erosion is a feature of
the carbon-composite technology used to build all modern
long-haul jets - a necessary trade-off for weight savings.
It says the cracks are caused by the way paint,
anti-lightning material called ECF and the composite structure
interact. The tail does not all contain the ECF foil, prompting
a debate over whether damage there comes from the same problem.
Qatar Airways has questioned Airbus' explanation, telling a
UK court its similar Boeing 787s do not have the same problems.
A Reuters investigation last November revealed at least five
other airlines had reported surface issues as far back as 2016,
after the A350 entered service the previous year.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which
oversees the design of the jet, had no immediate comment. Its
executive director Patrick Ky said last week it had not seen any
damage that represented a threat to air safety.
Amid hundreds of pages of conflicting technical court
filings presented by both sides, Reuters has not been able to
verify independently the cause of the damage.
Qatar Airways' Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker and Airbus
Chief Executive Guillaume Faury had the opportunity to mingle
during the three-day industry gathering in Qatar this week.
Asked whether the relationship had improved after the event,
which included the two men seated next to each other over
dinner, Al Baker suggested the two sides remain far apart.
"On a personal level I am friends with everyone but when it
comes to an issue with my company, then it's a different story.
If things were settled, we would not be still waiting for a
trial to happen next year," he told a news conference.
Faury said this week he was in discussion with the airline
and reported "progress in the sense that we are communicating".
One of the airline industry's most senior officials voiced
concerns after the Doha meeting that the dispute could have a
toxic effect on contractual ties across the industry.
"It would be much better if we were dealing with friends
that than dealing in the courts," Willie Walsh, director general
of the International Air Transport Association, told reporters.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher
Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)