Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-15 am EDT
103.72 EUR   +4.12%
08:08aIsrael to boost Asia flights after Saudi Arabia opens airspace
RE
07:42aDelta to announce deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 planes - sources
RE
07/16Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israel to boost Asia flights after Saudi Arabia opens airspace

07/17/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Israeli, U.S. officials on historic flight to UAE to formalise normalisation deal

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli airlines plan to expand and open new routes to India and other Asian destinations after Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all carriers, a move that would save fuel costs and reduce flight times.

Riyadh on Friday said its airspace would be open to all airlines - a de facto extension of flyover rights for Israeli planes, which previously had a Saudi corridor only for Gulf destinations such as to the United Arab Emirates, to include various Asia routes too.

Both flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines and smaller rival Arkia have already applied for permission to fly over Saudi airspace, they said on Sunday, which would cut about 2-1/2 hours from flights to India and Thailand.

Present routes to those destinations - which are popular with Israelis - bypass Saudi Arabia airspace by flying south over the Red Sea around Yemen.

Faster, more direct routes would also mean lower fuel burn. This in turn would help efficiency for El Al by allowing it to use smaller aircraft on its route to Mumbai while saving fuel on its nearly daily flights to Thailand, said Shlomi Am Shalom, an El Al official.

"We can take a big airplane and use it in other places like Australia and Japan," he said, adding flying to Melbourne and Tokyo were still in the planning stages and establishing those routes would take time.

Similarly, Arkia said it planned to start flights to Goa, India, in November and was considering new destinations such as Thailand and Sri Lanka using Airbus A321neoLR aircraft.

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov told Army Radio on Sunday that flights over Saudi Arabia would likely begin "in a few weeks" after necessary logistics were sorted out, and would eventually make airline tickets around 20% cheaper.

The Israeli airlines, however, have been less explicit about a price drop.

An Israeli official said on Saturday he expected members of the country's Muslim minority to be able to fly directly to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage by next year. [nL1N2YX0F1?[?

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 4.12% 103.72 Real-time Quote.-7.69%
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD. 0.46% 3.747 End-of-day quote.74.28%
All news about AIRBUS SE
08:08aIsrael to boost Asia flights after Saudi Arabia opens airspace
RE
07:42aDelta to announce deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 planes - sources
RE
07/16Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row
RE
07/15Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row
RE
07/15Airbus, Qatar thrust into debate over cross-border legal powers
RE
07/15AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan, Netflix, Bayer, American Airlines...
07/14Exclusive-Britain and Japan aim to merge Tempest and F-X fighter programmes-sources
RE
07/14Airbus Discusses Sale Of 12 Additional A220 Planes To Delta Air Lines
MT
07/13Delta Air Lines Reportedly in Talks With Airbus Over Additional Order for A220 Jets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 261 M 60 808 M 60 808 M
Net income 2022 4 161 M 4 199 M 4 199 M
Net cash 2022 8 909 M 8 990 M 8 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 81 664 M 82 406 M 82 406 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 103,72 €
Average target price 148,15 €
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-7.69%82 406
THE BOEING COMPANY-26.91%87 408
TEXTRON INC.-23.50%12 936
DASSAULT AVIATION52.21%12 137
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-23.19%4 067
AVICOPTER PLC-44.71%3 873