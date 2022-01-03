Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers

01/03/2022 | 04:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Safran is seen outside the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Jet engine maker Safran believes the worst of the crisis in aviation caused by COVID-19 is over, and plans to hire 12,000 people worldwide this year to build its capacity back up, its chief executive told a French newspaper.

"Today air traffic is recovering, the placing of orders is dynamic, the tempo is increasing. The worst is behind us. I am very confident," Olivier Andries told the Figaro.

"We are in the process of coming out of the crisis and we've decided to relaunch our hiring, with 12,000 hires planned in 2022, of which 3,000 will be in France," he was quoted as saying.

Safran is the world's third largest aerospace contractor and with General Electric it co-produces engines for Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Safran, along with most other players in the sector, reduced capacity and cut some jobs in response to the sharp downturn in orders from airlines.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.35% 114.96 Real-time Quote.0.00%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.24% 94.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SAFRAN 2.42% 110.28 Real-time Quote.0.00%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.69% 201.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 52 067 M 59 063 M 59 063 M
Net income 2021 3 321 M 3 767 M 3 767 M
Net cash 2021 6 199 M 7 032 M 7 032 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 88 291 M 100 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 112,36 €
Average target price 140,62 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE0.00%100 410
THE BOEING COMPANY0.00%118 316
TEXTRON INC.0.00%17 017
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.00%11 053
DASSAULT AVIATION0.00%8 986
AVICOPTER PLC0.00%7 451