  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-10-21 am EDT
100.92 EUR   -0.43%
03:51aKuwait airways chairman says airline received 18 planes from 31…
RE
10/21Industrials Up on Reports of Fed Debate -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/21Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Boosting Broader Markets in Late Trade
MT
KUWAIT AIRWAYS CHAIRMAN SAYS AIRLINE RECEIVED 18 PLANES FROM 31…

10/23/2022 | 03:51am EDT
KUWAIT AIRWAYS CHAIRMAN SAYS AIRLINE RECEIVED 18 PLANES FROM 31 PLANES CONTRACTED WITH AIRBUS


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 59 017 M 57 882 M 57 882 M
Net income 2022 3 948 M 3 872 M 3 872 M
Net cash 2022 7 573 M 7 428 M 7 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 79 473 M 77 946 M 77 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 128 873
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 100,92 €
Average target price 143,10 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-10.18%77 946
BOEING-30.89%83 917
TEXTRON INC.-21.06%13 314
DASSAULT AVIATION51.58%11 751
AVICOPTER PLC-49.14%3 325
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-38.96%3 232