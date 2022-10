KUWAIT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways has received 18 aircraft from Airbus out of an order for 31, the state carrier's chairman said on Sunday.

Kuwait Airways expects to record an annual loss of 50-60 million dinars ($161.27-$193.52 million) in 2022, Chairman Ali Aldakhan said. The company expects to break even by the end of 2024, he added. ($1 = 0.3100 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Alex Richardson)