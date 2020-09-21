Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/21 01:18:28 pm
64.555 EUR   -5.90%
01:09pLufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims
RE
12:59pLufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims
RE
11:40aRolls-Royce shares hit 16-year low on mooted $3 billion equity raising
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 01:09pm EDT
Lufthansa supervisory board discusses strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic

Lufthansa announced further cuts to its fleet and workforce on Monday along with a 1.1 billion euro (1.01 billion pounds) impairment on idled aircraft as Europe's worsening coronavirus situation spread gloom across the airline sector.

The German airline group, hit hard by its reliance on Asian and other long-haul routes as well as stalled business travel, said it now expects to operate at only 20-30% of capacity in the fourth quarter.

"The outlook for international air traffic has significantly worsened in recent weeks," it said.

Lufthansa now plans to reduce its fleet by 150 aircraft - 50 more than previously planned - and cut more jobs than the 22,000 full-time equivalent positions already identified as surplus.

The beginnings of a summer rebound proved short-lived in Europe, as resurgent COVID-19 infection rates in Spain, France and elsewhere prompted new travel curbs and quarantines, which have been criticised by airlines as a disproportionate travel deterrent.

The replacement of quarantines with pre-flight virus tests is "an essential prerequisite" to a recovery, Lufthansa said.

Its shares were down 9.5 percent at 7.79 euros at 1605 GMT, the second-biggest decline in a sharply lower European sector in which British Airways owner IAG's shares slid by 12%.

Lufthansa, which also owns Austrian Airlines and Eurowings, said it would transfer its eight remaining Airbus A380 superjumbos and 10 A340 jets to long-term storage.

Aircraft valuation specialist IBA predicted on Monday that more than 1,000 aircraft could be returned to lessors next year and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury last week warned staff that compulsory layoffs are likely.

Lufthansa, which had previously hoped to limit compulsory redundancies by reducing pay and hours, on Monday said it would now talk to unions about deeper cuts as it aims to reduce monthly cash burn to 400 million euros from 500 million.

"It's clear to everyone that Lufthansa can't go on without cuts," said Mira Neumaier, a spokeswoman for the Verdi union, adding that "job cuts alone will not save the company".

By early 2021 management positions will be cut by 20% and administrative office space in Germany by 30%, Lufthansa said.

Air France-KLM, shares in which fell 7.6%, said on Monday that it was discussing a previously flagged capital increase with the French and Dutch governments after loading up with 10.4 billion euros in state-backed crisis debt.

By Caroline Copley

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -7.63% 3.38 Real-time Quote.-63.13%
AIRBUS SE -6.57% 64.09 Real-time Quote.-47.42%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -9.46% 7.788 Delayed Quote.-47.58%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -12.08% 97.2 Delayed Quote.-73.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRBUS SE
01:09pLufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims
RE
12:59pLufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims
RE
11:40aRolls-Royce shares hit 16-year low on mooted $3 billion equity raising
RE
10:12aOneWeb to resume launches in December, eyes commercial service in 2021
RE
09:58aOneWeb to resume launches in December, eyes commercial service in 2021
RE
09:48aUBS eying new acquisition, Deutsche Bank’s suspicious transactions
09:38aLufthansa flags further cuts to planes, staff as outlook worsens
RE
09:20aBOEING GEARING UP FOR 787 MOVE TO SO : sources
RE
07:26aAIRBUS : Led Consortium Gets EUR300 Million Contract from ESA
DJ
07:13aRolls-Royce shares hit 16-year low on mooted $3 bln equity raising
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 879 M 55 049 M 55 049 M
Net income 2020 -343 M -403 M -403 M
Net Debt 2020 1 257 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
P/E ratio 2020 -173x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 53 757 M 63 776 M 63 125 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,77 €
Last Close Price 68,60 €
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-47.42%63 776
THE BOEING COMPANY-50.53%90 955
TEXTRON INC.-15.58%8 586
DASSAULT AVIATION-33.76%7 645
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.68.30%6 664
AVICOPTER PLC17.86%4 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group