  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-13 am EDT
97.50 EUR   -2.20%
02:04aMEDIA-Russian government to help domestic airlines buy foreign leased planes - Kommersant
RE
09/13Airbus-developed Satellite Set For Delivery to European Space Agency
MT
09/13AIRBUS : First Airbus Eurostar Neo satellite ready for shipment to launch site
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MEDIA-Russian government to help domestic airlines buy foreign leased planes - Kommersant

09/14/2022 | 02:04am EDT
* The Russian government will offer domestic airlines subsidies to help them purchase aircraft they currently have on lease from foreign companies, the Kommersant business daily reported on Wednesday.

* Carriers will be offered preferential government-backed loans at a rate of 1.5% for 15-year terms, with funds being allocated from Russia's National Welfare Fund, according to a letter sent by the transport ministry to airlines.

* The ministry asked companies to provide an estimate of how many planes they want to buy and how much financial support they would need.

* Russia's aircraft industry - heavily reliant on Airbus and Boeing planes and parts - was hit with heavy Western sanctions. Kommersant cites a source in the industry saying it is unlikely Russian carriers will be able to buy many jets from Western leasing companies due to sanctions. -- Source link: https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5559540 -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.


© Reuters 2022
