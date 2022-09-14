MEDIA-Russian government to help domestic airlines buy foreign leased planes - Kommersant

* The Russian government will offer domestic airlines subsidies to help them purchase aircraft they currently have on lease from foreign companies, the Kommersant business daily reported on Wednesday.

* Carriers will be offered preferential government-backed loans at a rate of 1.5% for 15-year terms, with funds being allocated from Russia's National Welfare Fund, according to a letter sent by the transport ministry to airlines.

* The ministry asked companies to provide an estimate of how many planes they want to buy and how much financial support they would need.

* Russia's aircraft industry - heavily reliant on Airbus and Boeing planes and parts - was hit with heavy Western sanctions. Kommersant cites a source in the industry saying it is unlikely Russian carriers will be able to buy many jets from Western leasing companies due to sanctions. -- Source link: https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5559540 -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.