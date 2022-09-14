MEDIA-Russian government to help domestic airlines buy foreign leased planes - Kommersant

* The Russian government will offer domestic airlines
subsidies to
help them purchase aircraft they currently have on lease from
foreign companies, the Kommersant business daily reported on
Wednesday.
* Carriers will be offered preferential government-backed
loans at
a rate of 1.5% for 15-year terms, with funds being allocated
from Russia's National Welfare Fund, according to a letter sent
by the transport ministry to airlines.
* The ministry asked companies to provide an estimate of how
many
planes they want to buy and how much financial support they
would need.
* Russia's aircraft industry - heavily reliant on Airbus and
Boeing planes and parts - was hit with heavy Western sanctions.
Kommersant cites a source in the industry saying it is unlikely
Russian carriers will be able to buy many jets from Western
leasing companies due to sanctions.
-- Source link: https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5559540
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.