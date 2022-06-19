Malaysia Airlines nearing decision on replacing 21 A330s - CEO

DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines plans to
announce a decision on replacing its fleet of 21 Airbus
A330 widebodies with more fuel-efficient new-generation planes
around mid- to late July, its chief executive said on Sunday.
"We are in a late stage of the process. We are looking at
one-to-one replacement on our A330 fleet," Malaysia Airlines
chief executive Izham Ismail told Reuters on the sidelines of
airline industry body IATA's annual meeting in Qatar.
He declined to say whether the airline would order the
planes, meant to replace 15 A330-300s and nine A330-200s, from a
manufacturer directly or from lessors.
The Airbus A330neo, A350 and Boeing 787 are the
new-technology options competing in that size range, but Izham
declined to disclose which types were under consideration.
Malaysia Airlines has A350s in its fleet and had placed a
provisional order for 787s in 2017 but let the deal lapse.
The fleet modernisation plan designed to help lower carbon
emissions comes as the airline, which was loss-making for years
even before the pandemic, has been reporting positive cashflow
since October.
Izham said Malaysia Airlines, which cut its debt burden by
more than half as part of a restructuring agreed with creditors
last year, hoped to return to a profit in 2023.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Doha; Editing by William Mallard)