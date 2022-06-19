Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-06-17 am EDT
94.12 EUR   +1.20%
02:03aMalaysia Airlines nearing decision on replacing 21 A330s - CEO
RE
06/17U.S. EXIM Bank board backs $811 mln loan guarantee to aid Boeing jet sale
RE
06/17China's civil aviation regulator gets new party chief
RE
Summary 
Summary

Malaysia Airlines nearing decision on replacing 21 A330s - CEO

06/19/2022 | 02:03am EDT
DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines plans to announce a decision on replacing its fleet of 21 Airbus A330 widebodies with more fuel-efficient new-generation planes around mid- to late July, its chief executive said on Sunday.

"We are in a late stage of the process. We are looking at one-to-one replacement on our A330 fleet," Malaysia Airlines chief executive Izham Ismail told Reuters on the sidelines of airline industry body IATA's annual meeting in Qatar.

He declined to say whether the airline would order the planes, meant to replace 15 A330-300s and nine A330-200s, from a manufacturer directly or from lessors.

The Airbus A330neo, A350 and Boeing 787 are the new-technology options competing in that size range, but Izham declined to disclose which types were under consideration.

Malaysia Airlines has A350s in its fleet and had placed a provisional order for 787s in 2017 but let the deal lapse.

The fleet modernisation plan designed to help lower carbon emissions comes as the airline, which was loss-making for years even before the pandemic, has been reporting positive cashflow since October.

Izham said Malaysia Airlines, which cut its debt burden by more than half as part of a restructuring agreed with creditors last year, hoped to return to a profit in 2023. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Doha; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.20% 94.12 Real-time Quote.-16.23%
THE BOEING COMPANY 2.58% 136.8 Delayed Quote.-33.76%
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 60 013 M 62 794 M 62 794 M
Net income 2022 4 179 M 4 372 M 4 372 M
Net cash 2022 8 380 M 8 769 M 8 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 74 106 M 77 541 M 77 541 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-16.23%77 541
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.76%80 936
DASSAULT AVIATION60.74%13 290
TEXTRON INC.-24.96%12 646
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.23%3 959
AVICOPTER PLC-46.08%3 800