Malaysia Airlines' parent to lease 25 737 MAX jets from Air Lease Corp

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp will
lease 25 Boeing 737 MAX jets to Malaysia Airlines' parent
to be delivered between early 2023 and 2026 through the lessor's
orderbook with the manufacturer.
Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Izham Ismail
said the deal was part of a restructuring of the terms of the
airline's order book with Boeing.
"As part of the terms we were given options to swap our
orderbook aircraft with leased aircraft," he said at a Singapore
Airshow forum on Tuesday.
MAG had previously placed an order of its own for 25 737 MAX
jets, which remains listed on Boeing's website. Boeing did not
respond immediately to a request for comment.
Last year MAG said it had agreed with Boeing to take
delivery of the planes from 2024.
It was originally scheduled to take delivery in 2020, but
the 737 MAX was grounded worldwide after two crashes, prompting
several airlines and lessors to cancel orders.
MAG also has six Airbus A350-900 planes on
long-term leases with Air Lease.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore and Jamie Freed
in Sydney
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Goodman
)