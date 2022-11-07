Mourners weep over 19 coffins after Tanzania plane crash

*
Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria
*
19 people killed, 24 rescued alive
*
Plane made by Franco-Italian firm ATR
*
French investigators to assist Tanzanian probe
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Weeping relatives of
the 19 people who died when a plane crashed into Lake Victoria
in Tanzania filed past a row of coffins in the lakeside town of
Bukoba on Monday as religious and political leaders gathered for
a ceremony to honour the victims.
Flight PW494, operated by Tanzanian airline Precision Air
and carrying 43 people, hit the water in stormy weather as it
tried to land at Bukoba airport early on Sunday morning,
arriving from the capital Dar es Salaam.
Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa told mourners gathered in
a stadium that the weather had abruptly changed from good to
stormy just as the plane was approaching the airport.
"There was rain accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy wind
which had downdraft," he said, referring to a downward current.
The Tanzanian authorities were investigating the causes of
the crash and would publish their findings, he said.
A team from France's BEA air accident investigation agency
along with technical advisers from Franco-Italian planemaker ATR
, which built the ATR 42-500 turboprop, were on
their way to Tanzania to assist, a BEA spokesman said.
In Bukoba, the 19 coffins were carried into the stadium by
Tanzanian troops, then laid in a row, each decorated with
flowers and a photograph of the deceased person. Relatives bowed
their heads and some broke down in tears as they filed past.
Footage of the immediate aftermath of the crash showed the
aircraft's tail fin, decorated with the Precision Air logo - the
silhouette of a gazelle in front of a yellow sun - sticking out
of the lake.
People rushed to the scene in boats and some swam in the
lake to help rescue trapped passengers and recover bodies.
At the ceremony on Monday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa
singled out for praise a young fisherman who was among the first
rescuers. The government will reward him with 1 million
Tanzanian shillings ($430) and hire him as a first responder.
Experts say most plane crashes are caused by a cocktail of
factors that take months to understand fully.
Under international rules, the Tanzanian-led investigation
would include the participation of authorities in France, where
the plane was designed, and Canada, where its Pratt & Whitney
engines were developed.
ATR said it was "fully engaged to support the customer and
the investigation".
($1 = 2,327.0000 Tanzanian shillings)
(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen in Dar es Salaam and Tim Hepher
in Paris; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Barbara Lewis)