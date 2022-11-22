Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-11-21 am EST
114.18 EUR   -0.40%
01:58aNew low-cost airline to operate transatlantic flights from Belfast
AN
01:25aEuropean ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding
RE
12:30aEuropean ministers to debate sharp increase in space funding
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New low-cost airline to operate transatlantic flights from Belfast

11/22/2022 | 01:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - A new low-cost airline is set to offer transatlantic flights from Northern Ireland.

The announcement by Fly Atlantic has been described as a "game changer", filling the gap in the market of no direct flights currently operating between Belfast to North America.

Fly Atlantic is planning to start operating flights to Europe as well as North America from summer 2024.

Once fully operational, the airline said it intends to operate to 35 destinations from Belfast, and will create 21,000 new jobs by 2030.

That figure is to include 1,000 jobs created within the airline and up to 21,000 in tourism and support sectors.

Flights will start to go on sale from the beginning of 2024.

The airline said it will initially operate six aircraft at Belfast International Airport, and plans to grow to a fleet of 18 by 2028.

It is in discussion with both Boeing Co and Airbus SE over aircraft, with the choice being between the Boeing MAX and the Airbus A321.

Fly Atlantic's chief executive Andrew Pyne said they chose Belfast over strong competition across the UK.

"Our vision is of Belfast as a strong aviation hub linking Europe and North America," he said.

"The lack of direct transatlantic air services has clearly been an impediment to Northern Ireland's economic and tourism development, which we now intend to remove.

"The project can be a gamechanger.

"We will be offering affordable fares with brand new aircraft. We already have offices at the airport and will now be building out the infrastructure to support the airline's launch. We start recruiting for the team early in 2023.

"We looked at many options throughout the UK and Ireland. Belfast International and Vinci stood out in terms of the facilities that they offered us and by their enthusiasm for and commitment to making this project a reality. Northern Ireland has a proud aviation and engineering history, and we are delighted to be able to build on this tradition as we develop the airline and its support functions."

Pyne also acknowledged support received from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, adding it had been "right behind the project from the start".

Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Stephen Ross described the airline's announcement as "fantastic news not only for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough but for Northern Ireland as a whole".

"This is a key moment for Northern Ireland and is the most significant local aviation announcement in recent history," he said.

"Belfast International Airport is the ideal hub for Fly Atlantic to base its operations due to its location, drive, and ability to offer unparalleled experience and routes for passengers."

Graham Keddie, managing director of Belfast International Airport, also welcomed the announcement.

"We look forward to them bringing this project to fruition as it would have very real economic benefits for Northern Ireland's economy and would further enhance our international connectivity," he said.

By Rebecca Black, PA

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.40% 114.18 Real-time Quote.1.62%
BOEING -0.55% 172.94 Delayed Quote.-13.63%
All news about AIRBUS SE
01:58aNew low-cost airline to operate transatlantic flights from Belfast
AN
01:25aEuropean ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding
RE
12:30aEuropean ministers to debate sharp increase in space funding
RE
11/21Airbus : and ArianeGroup sign Ariane 6 transition batch contract in Spain
PU
11/21Airbus to Supply Carbon Fiber Structures for ArianeGroup's Launchers
MT
11/21I(x) Net Zero investee receives "millions" from Airbus and Air Canada
AN
11/21MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 21, 2..
MS
11/21Dassault Aviation Head Says European Fighter Jet Deal Not Yet Finalized
MT
11/21Dassault Aviation head cautions that FCAS warplane deal is not done yet
RE
11/21AIRBUS : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 185 M 60 640 M 60 640 M
Net income 2022 3 947 M 4 044 M 4 044 M
Net cash 2022 8 656 M 8 869 M 8 869 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 89 915 M 92 126 M 92 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 114,18 €
Average target price 148,73 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE1.62%92 126
BOEING-13.63%103 636
TEXTRON INC.-9.24%14 629
DASSAULT AVIATION54.00%12 615
AVICOPTER PLC-46.06%3 482
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-35.44%3 430