  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-06-23 am EDT
90.92 EUR   -2.19%
12:10pNew plant to cover 20% of Germany's e-kerosene needs from 2026
RE
10:58aAirbus Signs MoU With Munich Airport To Collaborate On Air Mobility Ecosystem
MT
08:44aUniper Explores Project to Supply SAFs to Germany With Airbus, Siemens Energy, Sasol
DJ
New plant to cover 20% of Germany's e-kerosene needs from 2026

06/23/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
The sun sets behind an office window with models of Lufthansa and Qatar Airways planes, in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus, Uniper, Siemens Energy and Sasol said on Thursday they would produce 10,000 tonnes of e-kerosene each year in a new production facility scheduled to run from 2026 in the northern German city of Hamburg.

E-kerosene, also called synthetic kerosene or power-to-liquid (PtL), is a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from CO2, water and renewably-sourced electricity in a bid to phase out fossil fuels but it is still made in very small quantities.

The amount produced each year in Hamburg would cover 20% of the German government's target for PtL to make up 0.5% of all aviation fuels used in the country by 2026, the companies said in a joint statement at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair.

The plant's capacity would later be expanded, the international consortium said without providing a specific timeline.

The facility would cover all PtL production steps from renewable energy generation to delivery to the customer, the companies said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.19% 90.92 Real-time Quote.-17.27%
PTL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.00% 31.8 End-of-day quote.1.76%
SASOL LIMITED -7.63% 367.29 End-of-day quote.41.81%
SIEMENS AG -2.25% 99.26 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.50% 15.22 Delayed Quote.-30.59%
UNIPER SE -6.29% 18.32 Delayed Quote.-53.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 60 013 M 63 579 M 63 579 M
Net income 2022 4 184 M 4 432 M 4 432 M
Net cash 2022 8 380 M 8 879 M 8 879 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 73 193 M 77 543 M 77 543 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 92,96 €
Average target price 151,08 €
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-17.27%77 543
THE BOEING COMPANY-32.07%81 149
DASSAULT AVIATION56.00%13 059
TEXTRON INC.-22.72%12 687
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.60%3 939
AVICOPTER PLC-48.92%3 609