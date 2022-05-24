Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/24 11:35:53 am EDT
102.74 EUR   -4.14%
03:15pNo data to support changing Boeing 737 MAX 10 cockpit alerting - executive
RE
03:13pNo data to support changing Boeing 737 MAX 10 cockpit alerting -executive
RE
05:37aEuropean executives' confidence plunges on Ukraine crisis - survey
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

No data to support changing Boeing 737 MAX 10 cockpit alerting -executive

05/24/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EVERETT, Wash., May 24 (Reuters) - A Boeing Co executive said there was no need to revamp the cockpit crew alerting system in its forthcoming 737 MAX 10 jet, as the U.S. planemaker races to complete its certification before a year-end deadline.

"I personally have no belief that there's any value in changing the 737," Mike Delaney, Boeing's chief aerospace safety officer, told reporters at its hub north of Seattle.

There's no data that says switching to another system is safer, Delaney said, adding that the company was still evaluating its options.

The embattled U.S. planemaker is facing an increasingly high-stakes battle to win certification for the largest variant of the 737 MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts takes effect.

The deadline for changes was introduced as part of broader regulatory reforms at the Federal Aviation Administration after fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Missing the deadline could require Boeing to revamp the jet's crew alerting system and mean separate pilot training - raising costs to airlines and putting orders at risk.

Delaney's comments came during a media event where Boeing unveiled new pilot training tools and a revamped data-sharing system.

The efforts are part of a long-term global safety initiative, first reported by Reuters in 2019, to reduce risks such as those faced by the crews in two 737 MAX crashes.

The event was timed to the release of an annual safety report, required by a 2021 legal settlement over fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing also separated the CEO and board chair positions, and is creating an ombudsperson program to provide Boeing employees handling certification work with a way to raise concerns.

Delaney, a Boeing veteran who took on the safety role more than a year ago, told reporters an ombudsman had been selected, but had not yet started the job. He declined to name the person.

Boeing has also added six new board members with expertise in engineering, safety and supplier management, and restructured its engineering ranks.

The 737 MAX 10 competes with Airbus' strongest-selling model, the A321neo - jets aimed at the fast-growing segment of the market just above 200 seats.

Unlike other Boeing aircraft, the 737 lacks the Engine Indicating and Crew Alerting System known as EICAS, which complies with the FAA regulation.

Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said the 737 MAX flight deck should be equipped with a modern crew alerting system, found on other production aircraft for decades.

"It is amazing that one of the world's most populous commercial aircraft, that may be in service through the 2060s, can be certified without a modern crew alerting system," Cunningham said.

The company has held talks with some lawmakers about asking for more time, but has not formally sought an extension to address the flight deck issue. Only Congress can extend the deadline if the FAA does not certify the MAX before the end of the year.

"People love the upside of design changes and never thinking about the downside," Delaney said. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Gerry Doyle and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.14% 102.74 Real-time Quote.-4.61%
THE BOEING COMPANY -3.50% 119.73 Delayed Quote.-40.05%
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:15pNo data to support changing Boeing 737 MAX 10 cockpit alerting - executive
RE
03:13pNo data to support changing Boeing 737 MAX 10 cockpit alerting -executive
RE
05:37aEuropean executives' confidence plunges on Ukraine crisis - survey
RE
04:08aAIRBUS : Polar Ice and Snow monitoring mission CRISTAL on track
PU
05/23Supply chain, labor snags delay CFM jet engines -sources
RE
05/23Italy looking for two bids for airline ITA as deadline looms -sources
RE
05/23MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 23, 2022
05/23AIRBUS : U.S. Army Awards Airbus Contract for Continued Logistics Support
PU
05/23Airbus Gets US Army Contract With Potential Value Above $1.5 Billion
DJ
05/23Kuwait state-backed aircraft lessor Alafco explores sale - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 708 M 63 804 M 63 804 M
Net income 2022 4 076 M 4 356 M 4 356 M
Net cash 2022 8 468 M 9 049 M 9 049 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 80 893 M 86 795 M 86 442 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 107,18 €
Average target price 150,45 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-4.61%90 178
THE BOEING COMPANY-40.05%73 404
TEXTRON INC.-19.05%13 813
DASSAULT AVIATION60.63%13 564
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.71%4 146
AVICOPTER PLC-56.92%3 262