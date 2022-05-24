No data to support changing Boeing 737 MAX 10 cockpit alerting -executive

EVERETT, Wash., May 24 (Reuters) - A Boeing Co
executive said there was no need to revamp the cockpit crew
alerting system in its forthcoming 737 MAX 10 jet, as the U.S.
planemaker races to complete its certification before a year-end
deadline.
"I personally have no belief that there's any value in
changing the 737," Mike Delaney, Boeing's chief aerospace safety
officer, told reporters at its hub north of Seattle.
There's no data that says switching to another system is
safer, Delaney said, adding that the company was still
evaluating its options.
The embattled U.S. planemaker is facing an increasingly
high-stakes battle to win certification for the largest variant
of the 737 MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts
takes effect.
The deadline for changes was introduced as part of broader
regulatory reforms at the Federal Aviation Administration after
fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.
Missing the deadline could require Boeing to revamp the
jet's crew alerting system and mean separate pilot training -
raising costs to airlines and putting orders at risk.
Delaney's comments came during a media event where Boeing
unveiled new pilot training tools and a revamped data-sharing
system.
The efforts are part of a long-term global safety
initiative, first reported by Reuters in 2019, to reduce risks
such as those faced by the crews in two 737 MAX crashes.
The event was timed to the release of an annual safety
report, required by a 2021 legal settlement over fatal 737 MAX
crashes.
Boeing also separated the CEO and board chair positions, and
is creating an ombudsperson program to provide Boeing employees
handling certification work with a way to raise concerns.
Delaney, a Boeing veteran who took on the safety role more
than a year ago, told reporters an ombudsman had been selected,
but had not yet started the job. He declined to name the person.
Boeing has also added six new board members with expertise
in engineering, safety and supplier management, and restructured
its engineering ranks.
The 737 MAX 10 competes with Airbus'
strongest-selling model, the A321neo - jets aimed at the
fast-growing segment of the market just above 200 seats.
Unlike other Boeing aircraft, the 737 lacks the Engine
Indicating and Crew Alerting System known as EICAS, which
complies with the FAA regulation.
Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said the 737 MAX
flight deck should be equipped with a modern crew alerting
system, found on other production aircraft for decades.
"It is amazing that one of the world's most populous
commercial aircraft, that may be in service through the 2060s,
can be certified without a modern crew alerting system,"
Cunningham said.
The company has held talks with some lawmakers about asking
for more time, but has not formally sought an extension to
address the flight deck issue. Only Congress can extend the
deadline if the FAA does not certify the MAX before the end of
the year.
"People love the upside of design changes and never thinking
about the downside," Delaney said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle
Editing by Gerry Doyle and Jonathan Oatis)