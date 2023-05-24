Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:20 2023-05-24 am EDT
123.80 EUR   -1.96%
03:30pNo imminent launch of new A220 jet sub-model -Airbus
RE
10:32aAirbus Dismisses Speculation of New Product Launch, Cites Current Market Environment
MT
05/23Qatar Airways CEO suggests 2050 net-zero goal beyond reach
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

No imminent launch of new A220 jet sub-model -Airbus

05/24/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus A220 jets of Swiss Airlines are seen at Zurich airport in Zurich

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus is not looking to launch a stretched version of its A220 jet in the current environment, the planemaker said on Wednesday, knocking down speculation of a launch at the Paris Airshow.

A future version of the 110-130-seat small passenger plane has been on the horizon for some time and an Airbus spokesperson reiterated that it was a matter of "when not if".

"But right now, the A220-100 and A220-300 are priority and we're not looking to launch a new sub-model in the current environment," the spokesperson added.

Speculation of an imminent launch circulated on Wednesday after some media highlighted a Bank of America note suggesting Airbus would launch the new sub-model at the June 19-25 air show.

The Airbus spokesperson did not discuss a specific event, but two industry sources ruled out an air show announcement.

A larger version of the loss-making A220 program, acquired from Canada's Bombardier in 2018, would help lower total A220 production costs but eat into a market currently served by the 150-seat A320neo, a core part of Airbus's narrow-body family.

Most industry sources expect an A220-500 launch to be closer to the middle of the decade.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has meanwhile indicated that resolving industrial delays is the planemaker's top priority amid continued pressure on small suppliers.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.96% 123.8 Real-time Quote.13.75%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.52% 28.135 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
