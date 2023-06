By Mauro Orru



Philippine Airlines has ordered nine Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to bolster its long-haul services to North America.

European plane maker Airbus said Tuesday that the agreement was signed at the Paris Air Show trade event, though it didn't disclose financial details.

The aircraft will fly non-stop services from Manila to North America, including the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada.

