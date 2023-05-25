Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:21 2023-05-25 am EDT
124.54 EUR   +0.60%
01:03pPratt & Whitney says India's Go First has no right over engines
RE
09:48aAIRBUS : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
08:26aCorrection: Bleak Business Outlook Keep French CAC 40 Index in the Red
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pratt & Whitney says India's Go First has no right over engines

05/25/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney has no engines currently available for India's Go First airline, which also has no rights over them, the counsel for the U.S. firm told a Delaware court on Thursday as the two companies engaged in a raging dispute over the supplies.

The Indian airline has approached the Delaware court to enforce an arbitration order it won in Singapore against Pratt & Whitney, which it blames for its financial troubles and argues the U.S. firm failed to supply engines on time. Pratt says those claims are without merit.

Go First has been granted bankruptcy protection in India with a court-appointed administrator trying to revive the airline. This has also sparked a bitter tussle with many of Go First's lessors as they have terminated their lease agreements and are trying to repossess the planes.

During a court hearing on Thursday, which Reuters accessed via a court-assigned teleconferencing system, a lawyer for Pratt argued Go First no more has a right over the engines after termination of leases.

"There are no engines available to be sent to Go First ... these leases have been terminated and they (engines) cannot be sent because Go First has no right to them," said the Pratt & Whitney counsel.

Go First counsel argued that position was incorrect, saying the bankruptcy process in India provides a freeze on any repossession of planes by any lessor, and so it continues to have a right over them and the engines.

The Indian airline's counsel added the engines were critical to its revival.

The Singapore arbitrator on March 30 had ordered Pratt to assist Go First and supply serviceable spare engines to the airline, which has said it grounded half of its 54 Airbus A320neo planes due to engine issues.

Pratt argues the arbitration order is not enforceable.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Arpan Chaturvedi; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Aditya Kalra and Arpan Chaturvedi


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.60% 124.54 Real-time Quote.11.51%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.12% 92.6 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2146.15 Delayed Quote.13.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 63 935 M 68 806 M 68 806 M
Net income 2023 4 424 M 4 761 M 4 761 M
Net cash 2023 10 809 M 11 632 M 11 632 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 97 686 M 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 137 715
Free-Float 73,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 123,80 €
Average target price 144,44 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.51%105 129
BOEING6.36%119 880
DASSAULT AVIATION2.84%14 426
TEXTRON INC.-9.65%12 559
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED12.54%3 890
JOBY AVIATION, INC.61.79%3 658
