Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/01 11:37:40 am
101.92 EUR   +3.24%
04:32pPratt to announce update of A320neo engine with more thrust
RE
11:47aAlitalia successor ITA orders 28 aircraft from Airbus
RE
10:15aITA Airways Firms Up Order for 28 Airbus Aircraft
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pratt to announce update of A320neo engine with more thrust

12/01/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of U.S. manufacturer Pratt & Whitney is seen as people visit the company's booth at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center

Hartford, Conn. (Reuters) - Engine maker Pratt & Whitney is set to announce an improved version of its geared turbofan engine used by Airbus' strong-selling A320neo jet family, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The update of Pratt's GTF engine will boost fuel efficiency by 1% and deliver 4% higher thrust when it starts to roll out in 2024.

Pratt, owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp, is banking on the combination of improvements to help win orders, with the higher thrust an advantage for Airbus' long-range narrow-body jet, the A321XLR. The XLR is expected to enter service in 2023.

The 1% improvement is a slender increase, but airlines are eager for any savings at a time of stressed balance sheets and oil prices, which had been creeping up until the recent spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The first update of the GTF engine since its introduction in 2016 is expected to be announced by Pratt on Thursday at a media event.

Pratt declined comment on the update, which already has been quietly marketed to certain airlines, said the sources, who spoke anonymously to discuss the matter ahead of the event.

Pratt faces rival CFM International, co-owned by France's Safran SA, and U.S.-based General Electric, whose engines power almost 60% of the A320 program's ordered jets.

The upgrade comes as airlines are under pressure to slash emissions with engine makers eying longer-term advances like hybrid-electric propulsion to improve fuel efficiency.

CFM has unveiled plans to test-build an open-bladed jet engine able to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20%. The "RISE" engine, could enter service by the mid-2030s.

Single-aisle jets like the A320 and Boeing Co's 737 MAX had been benefiting from a rebound in domestic traffic, which plunged in 2020 due to the pandemic. But new travel curbs introduced due to Omicron are raising questions over the sector's recovery.

It is not yet clear how effective the update will be in winning customers.

One of the sources said the improvements could help Pratt attract airlines during sales campaigns in regions that are hot or at altitude, where engines need more thrust, such as the Middle East.

In November, low-cost carrier Air Arabia said it was in talks with Pratt and its current supplier CFM for 240-250 engines for 120 Airbus A320neo jets.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Hartford, Conn.; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Allison Lampert


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.24% 101.92 Real-time Quote.9.96%
SAFRAN 4.39% 103.12 Real-time Quote.-14.81%
All news about AIRBUS SE
04:32pPratt to announce update of A320neo engine with more thrust
RE
11:47aAlitalia successor ITA orders 28 aircraft from Airbus
RE
10:15aITA Airways Firms Up Order for 28 Airbus Aircraft
DJ
08:09aNorwegian Air Shuttle Secures Nine-Year Leases For Two Boeing Aircraft
MT
07:16aGerman union calls for strikes at Airbus
RE
11/30SAS Set To Order New Jet For Short-Haul Operations
MT
11/30Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to A350 surface flaws
RE
11/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Microsoft, Volvo, Glencore, Regeneron...
11/29Air Lease Delivers First of 6 New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft to China Airlines
MT
11/29Airbus Considering Solutions To Paint, Surface Issues Raised By Qatar Air
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 164 M 59 062 M 59 062 M
Net income 2021 3 308 M 3 745 M 3 745 M
Net cash 2021 6 134 M 6 945 M 6 945 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 77 573 M 87 851 M 87 830 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 101,92 €
Average target price 141,51 €
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE9.96%87 435
THE BOEING COMPANY-7.57%116 276
TEXTRON INC.46.49%15 606
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.41.66%10 316
DASSAULT AVIATION SA-6.80%7 838
AVICOPTER PLC14.38%6 743