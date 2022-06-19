Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-06-17 am EDT
94.12 EUR   +1.20%
Qantas, Airbus to invest up to $200 million to develop Australian sustainable aviation fuel industry

06/19/2022 | 05:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus A350-1000 test plane arrives at Sydney Airport

DOHA (Reuters) - Qantas Airways and Airbus said on Sunday they would invest up to $200 million to accelerate the development of a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) industry in Australia to help meet the airline's goal of lowering carbon emissions.

The agreement, announced on the sidelines of global airline industry body IATA's annual meeting in Doha, is in line with Qantas' target of using 10% SAF in its fuel mix by 2030 and comes after it placed a multi-billion dollar order for Airbus narrowbody and widebody planes last month.

The global airline industry, aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2050, is relying on SAF usage to rise from around 100 million litres (26 million gallons) a year in 2021 to at least 449 billion litres a year within three decades, a mammoth and costly undertaking.

With no commercial-scale sources in Australia, Qantas is sourcing SAF in London and Los Angeles.

"This investment will help kickstart a local biofuels industry in Australia and hopefully encourage additional investment from governments and other business and build more momentum for the industry as a whole," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

The investment, which includes A$50 million ($35 million) of funding previously committed by Qantas, could go to a mix of start-up firms and more established operators, the airline said.

"It makes a lot of sense for us to put equity into an industry that we will be the biggest customer of," Joyce said. "We're calling on other companies and producers to come forward with their biofuel projects."

Raytheon Technologies-owned engine maker Pratt & Whitney will join Airbus and Qantas in providing funding, the partners said, without disclosing the terms. Qantas has ordered Pratt & Whitney engines for its new Airbus narrowbody fleet.

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said the increased use of SAF would be a key driver of the aviation industry's aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

"But we can't do this without viable industrial systems to produce and commercialise these energy sources at affordable rates and near to key hubs around the world," he said.

"This is especially true for a country like Australia, which is geographically distant and highly reliant on aviation to remain connected both domestically and internationally."

The SAF investment partnership will last for an initial five years with an option to extend, the companies said.

($1 = 1.4430 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Doha; Editing by William Mallard)

By Jamie Freed


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.20% 94.12 Real-time Quote.-16.23%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -3.54% 4.36 Delayed Quote.-12.97%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -0.71% 88.88 Delayed Quote.4.02%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX -1.14% 196.9448 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 60 013 M 62 794 M 62 794 M
Net income 2022 4 179 M 4 372 M 4 372 M
Net cash 2022 8 380 M 8 769 M 8 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 74 106 M 77 541 M 77 541 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 94,12 €
Average target price 151,08 €
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-16.23%77 541
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.76%80 936
DASSAULT AVIATION60.74%13 290
TEXTRON INC.-24.96%12 646
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.23%3 959
AVICOPTER PLC-46.08%3 800