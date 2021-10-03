Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/01 11:35:21 am
116.58 EUR   +1.29%
02:04pQantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources
RE
10/015G FROM SPACE : Airbus and partners to study standards
PU
10/01AIRBUS : Italy's ITA to Buy, Lease 59 Airbus Jets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources

10/03/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways has launched negotiations with planemakers aimed at the gradual renewal of its main narrowbody and regional airliner fleets, industry sources said.

The Australian carrier is studying the Airbus A220 and Brazilian Embraer's E2 to replace a regional fleet of 20 Boeing 717s and 18 Fokker 100s, they added.

Airbus and Boeing will face off separately as Qantas seeks to renew an existing fleet of narrowbody Boeing 737-800s, they said. The combined moves are the start of what could lead to staggered purchases involving 100 or more jets over time.

In Boston, where airline executives were gathering for an industry meeting, Qantas officials declined to comment. Planemakers Airbus, Boeing and Embraer also declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed, additional reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.29% 116.58 Real-time Quote.29.85%
EMBRAER S.A. 4.93% 24.27 End-of-day quote.174.24%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.71% 5.71 End-of-day quote.17.73%
All news about AIRBUS SE
02:04pQantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources
RE
10/015G FROM SPACE : Airbus and partners to study standards
PU
10/01AIRBUS : Italy's ITA to Buy, Lease 59 Airbus Jets
MT
10/01ITA Chooses Airbus as Strategic Partner
CI
09/30AIR LEASE : to Lease 31 New Airbus Aircraft to Italy's ITA
MT
09/30AIRBUS : Italian carrier ITA to buy 28 Airbus jets, lease 31 from Air Lease
RE
09/30Airbus to Supply Italian Airline ITA's Fleet
DJ
09/30PRESS RELEASE : OTRS AG publishes half-year report 2021: Double-digit growth rates in reve..
DJ
09/30EMBRAER S A : China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show
RE
09/29Air France-KLM unveils tiny A220 jet in superjumbo's shadow
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 877 M 61 305 M 61 305 M
Net income 2021 2 820 M 3 270 M 3 270 M
Net cash 2021 5 820 M 6 747 M 6 747 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 91 607 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 116,58 €
Average target price 139,09 €
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE29.85%106 198
THE BOEING COMPANY2.75%132 470
TEXTRON INC.44.44%15 921
DASSAULT AVIATION SA4.52%9 040
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.15.63%7 933
AVICOPTER PLC-11.34%5 084