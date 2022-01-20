Qatar Airways, Airbus court hearing set for late April

Jan 20 (Reuters) - A rare lawsuit involving a claim by Qatar
Airways for more than $600 million in compensation from Airbus
over flaws on the surface of A350 jets is set for an
initial hearing in the week of April 26, people familiar with
the matter said.
Barring a rapid settlement, experts say the dispute marks
the first time in memory that a contractual and safety dispute
between a planemaker and large airline threatens to come to open
court, potentially airing technical and commercial decisions.
The date for a procedural hearing was set in a division of
the High Court in London on Thursday.
Airbus and Qatar Airways had no comment on the case which
has left a question mark over 23 A350s yet to be delivered and
doubts over a separate order for 50 A321s, which industry
sources say Airbus may refuse to implement amid the A350 row.
Airbus believes it has terminated the A321 contract,
according to a preliminary filing reported by Bloomberg. It
remains unclear whether Qatar Airways, which has said it needs
the jets, will oppose any efforts to cancel the A321 deal.
The two companies have been locked in a row for months over
A350 damage including blistered paint, cracked window frames or
riveted areas and erosion of a layer of lightning protection.
Qatar Airways says its national regulator has ordered it to
stop flying 21 out of its 53 A350 jets as problems appeared,
prompting a bitter dispute with Airbus which has said that while
it acknowledges technical problems, there is no safety issue.
Qatar Airways is seeking $618 million in compensation for
the 21 grounded jets plus $4 million a day as the row drags on.
The Gulf carrier is also asking British judges to order
France-based Airbus not to attempt to deliver any more of the
jets until what it describes as a design defect has been fixed.
Airbus has said it will "deny in total" the complaint and
has accused Qatar Airways, once one of its most highly courted
customers, of mislabelling the problem as a safety concern.
It has indicated it will argue that state-owned Qatar
Airways influenced its regulator to ground the jets to win
compensation, while Qatar Airways has questioned the design and
accuses Airbus of failing to produce studies, the people said.
Qatar Airways has said its local regulator is independently
driving safety decisions and cannot evaluate the airworthiness
of the affected jets without a deeper analysis from Airbus.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has said it has
not so far uncovered any evidence of airworthiness problems.
Qatar is so far the only country to ground some of the jets.
But a Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/costly-airbus-paint-flaw-goes-wider-than-gulf-2021-11-29
in November revealed at least five other airlines had
discovered paint or surface flaws since 2016, prompting Airbus
to set up an internal task force before the Qatar row and to
explore a new A350 anti-lightning design.
