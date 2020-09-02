Log in
Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing

09/02/2020 | 04:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways aircraft takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Qatar Airways has struck a deal with Airbus SE to delay delivery of airplanes due to the pandemic-induced travel downturn but remains in talks with Boeing Co about deferrals, the airline's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We have the ability to bring forward the deliveries if there is a rebound in air travel," Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker said of the Airbus deal at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, without providing further details.

Al-Baker said the airline had not reached an agreement with Boeing.

"As far as Boeing is concerned we are still in negotiations with them, but regardless of what they feel an aircraft manufacturer needs to oblige customers in difficult times," he said. "People who will not oblige and stand with us in this difficult time will not see us again."

Qatar Airways said in June it would not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline has 27 A350-1000s and 50 A321neos on order, according to the Airbus website. It has also ordered 60 777X planes, five 777 freighters and 23 787-9s from Boeing, the U.S. manufacturer's website said.

Qatar Airways had also ordered 737 MAX jets for its part-owned carrier Air Italy before its collapse and it is in talks with Boeing about those planes, al-Baker said.

Airbus and Boeing did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai, editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.52% 72.06 Real-time Quote.-46.68%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.16% 172.1 Delayed Quote.-47.26%
VODAFONE QATAR P.Q.S.C. 0.23% 1.302 End-of-day quote.12.24%
Financials
Sales 2020 48 127 M 57 263 M 57 263 M
Net income 2020 -343 M -408 M -408 M
Net Debt 2020 1 048 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
P/E ratio 2020 -176x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 54 517 M 65 158 M 64 867 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,38 €
Last Close Price 69,57 €
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-46.68%65 158
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.26%96 984
TEXTRON INC.-11.59%8 991
DASSAULT AVIATION-34.53%7 580
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.53.89%5 572
AVICOPTER PLC23.12%4 924
