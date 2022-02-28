Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris -  02/22 05:27:32 am
113.38 EUR   -2.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qatar Airways confirms grounded another A350 jet

02/28/2022 | 05:16am EST
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways confirmed on Monday it had grounded another A350 jet in a dispute with Airbus over gradual degradation to the surface of the long-haul jets, bringing the total number of planes grounded by the carrier to 22.

Reuters reported the move on Friday as Qatar filed a document in a dispute which has spread to a contract between Airbus and the same carrier for the A321neo..

Qatar Airways has sued the planemaker for over $600 million and Airbus is expected to hit back with a counter-claim. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.16% 113.38 Real-time Quote.3.17%
TIM S.A. 1.87% 13.61 Delayed Quote.2.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 59 487 M 67 020 M 67 020 M
Net income 2022 4 107 M 4 627 M 4 627 M
Net cash 2022 8 374 M 9 435 M 9 435 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 91 070 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 123 776
Free-Float -
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 115,92 €
Average target price 146,22 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE3.17%102 603
THE BOEING COMPANY0.08%117 463
TEXTRON INC.-7.41%15 488
DASSAULT AVIATION31.05%11 667
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-31.90%7 569
AVICOPTER PLC-27.31%5 447