  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/31 05:51:43 am EDT
110.52 EUR   -1.79%
05:46aQatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial
RE
05/30Norwegian Air CEO says Boeing deal to end all legal disputes between the firms
RE
05/30Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute
RE
Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

05/31/2022 | 05:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 XWB aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny.

"Qatar Airways is ready to see this matter through to trial to ensure that its rights are protected and that Airbus is required to address an unprecedented and extremely unique and concerning defect impacting the A350 aircraft type, across the industry and multiple carriers," the airline said in a statement setting out detailed extracts from a judge's written ruling.

Airbus said it was surprised by what it termed a "complete mischaracterisation" of the ruling, saying it had rejected Qatar's requests for injunctions and awarded Airbus most costs.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
