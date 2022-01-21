Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint dispute

01/21/2022 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Screenshot from video released by Qatar Airways showing the condition of an Airbus A350

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways took a $4 million-a-day dispute with Europe's Airbus to social media on Friday, publishing a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKN0SpWeILo&feature=youtu.be of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns."

The two sides have been locked for months in a spiraling dispute over deterioration to paint and anti-lightning protection on the passenger jets, which Airbus has said is happening prematurely but does not represent any safety issue.

Qatar Airways hit back with the first official images of jets grounded by its regulator after Airbus accused the state airline of engineering the dispute to obtain compensation.

The dispute has led to the grounding of 21 planes out of 53 A350s operated by Qatar Airways and cast a pall over the airline's preparations for the World Cup later this year.

Qatar Airways is pressing in a London court for compensation of more than $600 million, while Airbus raised the stakes on Thursday by revoking a separate order for 50 A321neos, portraying the rift as a contractual rather than safety spat.

In the video lasting just over a minute and a half, Qatar Airways showed degradation on two A350s grounded by the country's regulator.

Airbus has said there is "no reasonable or rational basis" for the groundings, which have not been matched by operators of A350s in other countries.

The clip showed peeling or missing paint and damage to underlying anti-lightning protection, as well as what the airline described as patches of the underlying structural carbon-fiber exposed to moisture and ultra-violet light.

The images echoed damage to A350s first revealed in pictures exclusively https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/costly-airbus-paint-flaw-goes-wider-than-gulf-2021-11-29 published by Reuters last November, as part of an investigation showing at least five other airlines had reported A350 surface damage since 2016, well before the Qatar dispute.

"We continue to strongly believe that Airbus must undertake a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish its full root cause," Qatar Airways said.

Airbus says it has provided the relevant information and concluded that there is no airworthiness risk, a view echoed by Europe's aviation regulator.

Airbus had no immediate comment on the video.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.00% 113.4 Real-time Quote.2.99%
BELIEVE -0.79% 15.798 Real-time Quote.-5.76%
TIM S.A. 0.16% 12.89 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
All news about AIRBUS SE
02:49pBoeing's Fourth-Quarter Results Not Expected to be 'Material Catalyst' but Should Help ..
MT
12:40pQatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint dispute
RE
12:07pQatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint row
RE
10:14aAIRBUS : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:52aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Tumble, Led by -2-
DJ
04:48aEuropean shares tumble in global selloff, down for third straight week
RE
03:23aAirbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens
RE
02:41aAirbus Cancels Qatar Airways Order for 50 A321 Planes
DJ
01/20Airbus Terminates Qatar Airways' Order For 50 A321 Jets Amid Surface Paint Row
MT
01/20U.S. FAA approves 78% of planes for low-visibility landings near 5G airports
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 090 M 59 102 M 59 102 M
Net income 2021 3 310 M 3 756 M 3 756 M
Net cash 2021 6 191 M 7 024 M 7 024 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 89 115 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 115,72 €
Average target price 143,52 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE2.99%103 116
THE BOEING COMPANY6.39%125 879
TEXTRON INC.-3.10%16 144
DASSAULT AVIATION9.16%9 781
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-27.06%8 076
AVICOPTER PLC-23.01%5 747