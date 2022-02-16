REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Airbus reviews defense business as pressures mount

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Airbus has launched a
review of its defense strategy that could open the door to more
strategic partnerships as Europe's arms makers juggle security
threats and pressure from some investors, people familiar with
the matter said.
The most far-reaching examination of defense goals in years
is being spearheaded by the company's board in a sign of growing
independence from its government shareholders, though any major
changes would need political backing of France and Germany.
Top management of Europe's biggest aerospace group strongly
backs defense as a source of stable revenues, political support
and access to R&D funding. But the mainly independent board has
the final say on strategy, subject to national security.
The business faces a number of challenges, with France and
Germany struggling to finalize plans for a costly new combat jet
involving Airbus and Dassault Aviation, and the industry
facing growing pressure from investors increasingly focused on
environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.
In 2020, Airbus pledged to follow the path of aerospace
firms that "nurture a substantial defense and space element in
their portfolio to gain synergies and increase stability."
But the board, led by former Deutsche Telekom chief Rene
Obermann, is carrying out a deeper than usual dive as part of a
rotating study of Airbus businesses, the people said, declining
to be named over confidential discussions.
Airbus said it does not comment on any board discussions.
No immediate decisions are expected, though the people did
not rule out more reliance on joint ventures or "strategic
partnerships" to deliver on collaborative programs.
The ESG issue came to the fore in September when Airbus was
only able to join the enlarged DAX share index in Germany after
a debate over inclusion of firms handling certain types of arms.
Airbus builds launchers for France's nuclear deterrent but
stresses it does not make warheads. Defense firms have also
sought to draw a distinction between arms that preserve national
security and more controversial weapons like landmines.
Anti-arms industry groups reject such distinctions.
The issue weighs especially heavily as the European Union
draws up a crucial list of socially sustainable investments.
"We have the first financial institutions that say we don't
want to invest in such companies any more," Airbus Defence &
Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn told journalists in November.
Chief Executive Guillaume Faury, who also heads France's
main aerospace lobby, is leading an industry fightback and has
questioned the logic of squeezing firms involved in national
security at a time when the industry is also tackling emissions.
"There will be no decarbonisation if the world is in
conflict ... if we don't ensure security," Faury told Reuters in
November. "We think security is at the core of ESG values."
STEADY REVENUE
Airbus was born as a jetliner consortium in 1969 but today's
group springs from a merger of civil and defense assets in 2000.
The creation that year of a new parent group, EADS,
reflected the belief that Europe's fragmented arms sector needed
to punch its weight against newly merged U.S. defense giants.
But efforts to balance civil and defense portfolios
collapsed with the failed takeover of BAE Systems in 2012 and
EADS was eventually folded into the core civil planemaker under
a board that was handed greater independence from governments.
France and Germany maintain 11% each of the shares and a
veto over certain strategic interests.
Defense revenues across divisions have been broadly steady
since Airbus sold its defense electronics business in 2017 to
help pay for losses on the A400M airlifter, totalling just under
11 billion euros ($12.5 billion).
Although the lack of growth has attracted critics, such
stability was welcomed when the pandemic slashed civil demand.
France, Germany and Spain have also placed new defense orders.
Defense revenues as a percentage of the group total - 21% -
was 4 percentage points higher in 2020 than in 2017 and matched
levels last seen in 2012 when Airbus tried to forge Europe's
largest defense company by buying BAE Systems.
That's in contrast to the situation in 2019 when a
pre-pandemic boom in civil jets pushed defense revenues down to
14% of the total, the lowest share in at least a decade.
Threats have meanwhile expanded to included the crisis in
Ukraine. Arms spending by European Union states rose 5% to 198
billion euros in 2020, according to the European Defence Agency.
Although based in France, Airbus mainly represents Germany
and Spain in European defense projects, with Germany's
Green-backed coalition seen as less friendly to defense exports.
"It is not an option for Airbus to get out of defense, it
would cut the rope that provides backup from its core nations,"
a senior European defense source said.
However, some European defense sources and analysts say
Airbus faces challenges to deliver its vision of a digitally
interconnected "combat cloud" for Europe's new fighter jet
project on its own after selling off electronics.
Airbus and Dassault have yet to agree a detailed work plan.
"(This) delay highlights far deeper tensions in the overall
program," Agency Partners analyst Sash Tusa wrote in a note on
Wednesday, adding France was increasingly considering a
go-it-alone option to replace its Rafale warplanes.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
