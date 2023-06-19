Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:27 2023-06-19 am EDT
131.48 EUR   +0.23%
RTX: Pratt & Whitney engines unit to take $500 million free cashflow hit

06/19/2023 | 11:27am EDT
54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - RTX expects to take a $500 million hit to free cash flow due to a supply chain problem with the GTF engine made by its Pratt & Whitney subsidiary, the company said during an investor day on Monday.

GTF deliveries that are delayed in the second quarter will be recovered in the third quarter, RTX Chief Operating Officer Chris Calio said.

The issue involves a part that a supplier wrongly installed on a number of GTF engines, said Calio, who declined to name the company involved or the total number of engines affected. The part will need to be taken off the engine and replaced.

RTX announced a rebranding from its former name, Raytheon Technologies, on Sunday.

The GTF, one of two engine options to power Airbus' A320neo aircraft, has suffered durability problems and Pratt & Whitney has been struggling to support airline customers with enough spare parts and engines

GTF engines are not moving through maintenance overhauls "fast enough to get them back out to our customers" without aircraft sitting on the ground waiting for engines, Calio said.

Currently, overhauls can take in excess of 120 days, well beyond the 90 to 100 days expected, due to supply chain and labor issues, he said.

"We have started to turn that corner and May was probably our highest output of the year," Calio said. "Our intent is to get the fleet into a much more manageable position in the second half of the year."

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.23% 131.48 Real-time Quote.18.16%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -0.27% 97.74 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
RTX A/S 0.97% 104 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
Financials
Sales 2023 64 136 M 70 064 M 70 064 M
Net income 2023 4 476 M 4 890 M 4 890 M
Net cash 2023 10 012 M 10 938 M 10 938 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 104 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 137 715
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 131,18 €
Average target price 145,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE18.16%113 075
BOEING15.49%132 345
DASSAULT AVIATION9.10%15 514
TEXTRON INC.-5.88%13 440
JOBY AVIATION, INC.120.90%4 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.68%3 934
