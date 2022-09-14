Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-09-14 am EDT
95.48 EUR   -2.07%
01:19pRaytheon CEO sees some Pratt & Whitney engine deliveries slipping into next year
RE
09:21aFrench court sentences Yemenia Airways for 2009 crash
RE
02:04aMEDIA-Russian government to help domestic airlines buy foreign leased planes - Kommersant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon CEO sees some Pratt & Whitney engine deliveries slipping into next year

09/14/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Wednesday some Pratt & Whitney large commercial engine deliveries may slip into the first quarter as the aerospace company struggles with parts and labor shortages.

The company will mostly make up for lost engine deliveries by the end of 2022, but some "may drag into the first quarter", Chief Executive Greg Hayes said at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Pratt & Whitney supplies engines that power all of Airbus SE's A220 jets and about half of its A320neo aircraft, competing with GE-Safran joint venture CFM International.

The aerospace supply chain is struggling with acute labor shortages as Airbus and rival Boeing Co try to ramp up jet production to cater to a surge in travel. Engine makers, in particular, have also been hobbled by a shortage of structural castings.

"We remain hand to mouth just like everybody else," Hayes added about the supply of some components. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.07% 95.48 Real-time Quote.-13.23%
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.50% 0.117 Delayed Quote.14.29%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.08% 86.9966 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 4.00% 87.08 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
SAFRAN -1.00% 102.98 Real-time Quote.-3.38%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.43% 149.4257 Delayed Quote.-26.83%
All news about AIRBUS SE
01:19pRaytheon CEO sees some Pratt & Whitney engine deliveries slipping into next year
RE
09:21aFrench court sentences Yemenia Airways for 2009 crash
RE
02:04aMEDIA-Russian government to help domestic airlines buy foreign leased planes - Kommersa..
RE
09/13Airbus-developed Satellite Set For Delivery to European Space Agency
MT
09/13AIRBUS : First Airbus Eurostar Neo satellite ready for shipment to launch site
PU
09/13Two C919 narrowbody jets land in Beijing as certification nears
RE
09/12MDA Jumps Over 7% as Gets Contract from Airbus OneWeb Satellites for US Government Prog..
MT
09/12MDA Gets Contract from Airbus OneWeb Satellites for US Government Program; Shares Gaine..
MT
09/12Air India Leases 30 New Aircraft From Airbus, Boeing
MT
09/12MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 12, 2022
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 540 M 59 575 M 59 575 M
Net income 2022 4 050 M 4 053 M 4 053 M
Net cash 2022 7 767 M 7 772 M 7 772 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 76 780 M 76 780 M 76 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 128 873
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 97,50 €
Average target price 146,54 €
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-13.23%76 826
THE BOEING COMPANY-26.83%87 474
TEXTRON INC.-18.02%13 388
DASSAULT AVIATION39.58%11 040
AVICOPTER PLC-40.77%4 048
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-31.17%3 645