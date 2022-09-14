Raytheon CEO sees some Pratt & Whitney engine deliveries slipping into next year

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Wednesday some Pratt & Whitney large commercial engine deliveries may slip into the first quarter as the aerospace company struggles with parts and labor shortages.

The company will mostly make up for lost engine deliveries by the end of 2022, but some "may drag into the first quarter", Chief Executive Greg Hayes said at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Pratt & Whitney supplies engines that power all of Airbus SE's A220 jets and about half of its A320neo aircraft, competing with GE-Safran joint venture CFM International.

The aerospace supply chain is struggling with acute labor shortages as Airbus and rival Boeing Co try to ramp up jet production to cater to a surge in travel. Engine makers, in particular, have also been hobbled by a shortage of structural castings.

"We remain hand to mouth just like everybody else," Hayes added about the supply of some components. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)