Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/01 04:03:14 am
63.365 EUR   +2.09%
03:44aRolls-Royce raising $6.5 billion to survive COVID cash crunch
RE
02:01aAIRBUS : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
09/30AIRBUS : U.S. approves sale of jets and Patriot missiles to Switzerland
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rolls-Royce raising $6.5 billion to survive COVID cash crunch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:44am EDT
A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

Rolls-Royce plans to raise a total of 5 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), including 2 billion pounds from shareholders, to rebuild its balance sheet as the coronavirus travel crisis wreaks havoc on the British engine maker's cashflow.

Airlines pay Rolls based on how many hours its engines fly in larger jets and worries over the slump in long-haul travel have knocked 80% off the value of its shares this year.

Rolls, whose engines power the Boeing 787 and Airbus 350, said in May it would cut 9,000 jobs as a result of the pandemic and its finances have been under intense scrutiny.

"The capital raise announced today improves our resilience to navigate the current uncertain operating environment," Chief Executive Warren East said on Thursday.

Rolls said in a statement that despite a cash outflow of 4 billion pounds this year, it expected to return to positive cashflow during the second half of next year and was targeting 750 million pounds of free cashflow in 2022.

It said that this was dependent on long-haul travel recovering. As a second wave of the coronavirus has surged across Europe, airlines have said that it will be 2024 before people are flying as much as they did in 2019.

With a market capitalisation of just 2.5 billion pounds, Rolls said that a 10 for 3 heavily discounted rights issue was fully underwritten at 32 pence per share, a 41% discount to the closing price of 130 pence per share on Wednesday.

The rights issue is subject to approval by shareholders at a general meeting expected to be held on Oct. 27.

Conditional upon completion of the rights issue, additional debt options will open up said Rolls, a key supplier to the government on military programmes.

The British government's UK Export Finance has indicated it was ready to support an extension of its 80% guarantee of Rolls' existing 2 billion pound five-year term loan. It would support a loan amount increase of up to 1 billion pounds.

Rolls, which also said it had commitments for a new two-year loan facility of 1 billion pounds, made no reference to who was backing the rights following media reports that Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds were interested in doing so.

($1 = 0.7729 pounds)

By Sarah Young

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.29% 63.35 Real-time Quote.-52.43%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC -5.55% 121.55 Delayed Quote.-80.97%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.01% 165.26 Delayed Quote.-49.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:44aRolls-Royce raising $6.5 billion to survive COVID cash crunch
RE
02:01aAIRBUS : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
09/30AIRBUS : U.S. approves sale of jets and Patriot missiles to Switzerland
RE
09/30AIRBUS : France urges parts review after Airbus A380 engine blowout
RE
09/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Moderna, Google, Boeing
09/30AIRBUS : First A350 cabin to cargo conversion with Airbus Service Bulletin compl..
PU
09/30AIRBUS : Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation receives first ever five-bladed Airb..
PU
09/30WTO BACKS EU TARIFFS ON $4 BILLION U : sources
RE
09/29AIRBUS : WTO backs EU tariffs on $4 billion U.S. goods over Boeing subsidies - s..
RE
09/29BOEING : to Move All 787 Dreamliner Production to South Carolina -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 879 M 55 078 M 55 078 M
Net income 2020 -343 M -403 M -403 M
Net Debt 2020 1 256 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
P/E ratio 2020 -157x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 48 640 M 57 116 M 57 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,73 €
Last Close Price 62,07 €
Spread / Highest target 98,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-52.43%57 116
THE BOEING COMPANY-49.78%92 344
TEXTRON INC.-17.56%8 385
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.03%7 004
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.65.27%6 687
AVICOPTER PLC17.40%4 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group