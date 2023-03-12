Saudi Arabia launches new national airline

March 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman formally announced on Sunday the creation of
a new national airline, Riyadh Air, with industry veteran Tony
Douglas as its chief executive, as the kingdom moves to compete
with regional transport and travel hubs.
Riyadh Air will will serve more than 100 destinations around
the world by 2030, making use of the kingdom's location between
Asia, Africa and Europe, state news agency SPA said.
The new airline is expected to add $20 billion to Saudi
Arabia's non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 jobs
both directly and indirectly, it said.
The announcement may lead to a tougher battle for
passengers, going head-to-head with regional giants Emirates,
Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines as the travel industry
recovers from the pandemic.
Riyadh Air is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign
wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has more
than $600 billion in assets and is the main driver of the
kingdom's efforts to diversify its economy and wean itself off
oil.
In October, Saudi Arabia was in advanced negotiations to
order almost 40 A350 jets from Airbus, with Boeing Co
also lobbying for a slice of the kingdom's transportation
expansion, industry sources had told Reuters.
The head of state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines told
Reuters at the time that it was in talks with Boeing and Airbus
on orders both for itself and a planned new carrier.
(Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)