Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:42 2023-03-10 am EST
121.62 EUR   -2.31%
03/11Saudi sovereign wealth fund near $35 bln deal for Boeing jets, WSJ says
RE
03/10GE lends helping hands to jet engine suppliers to sidestep supply-chain challenges
RE
03/10Former owner of Portugal's TAP denies overpaying for Airbus planes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabia launches new national airline

03/12/2023 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formally announced on Sunday the creation of a new national airline, Riyadh Air, with industry veteran Tony Douglas as its chief executive, as the kingdom moves to compete with regional transport and travel hubs.

Riyadh Air will will serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030, making use of the kingdom's location between Asia, Africa and Europe, state news agency SPA said.

The new airline is expected to add $20 billion to Saudi Arabia's non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 jobs both directly and indirectly, it said.

The announcement may lead to a tougher battle for passengers, going head-to-head with regional giants Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic.

Riyadh Air is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has more than $600 billion in assets and is the main driver of the kingdom's efforts to diversify its economy and wean itself off oil.

In October, Saudi Arabia was in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Airbus, with Boeing Co also lobbying for a slice of the kingdom's transportation expansion, industry sources had told Reuters.

The head of state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines told Reuters at the time that it was in talks with Boeing and Airbus on orders both for itself and a planned new carrier. (Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.31% 121.62 Real-time Quote.9.55%
BOEING 0.91% 203.07 Delayed Quote.5.64%
BRENT OIL 1.46% 82.68 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.72% 444.09 Real-time Quote.-3.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.34% 144.73 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
WTI 0.00% 76.695 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
All news about AIRBUS SE
03/11Saudi sovereign wealth fund near $35 bln deal for Boeing jets, WSJ says
RE
03/10GE lends helping hands to jet engine suppliers to sidestep supply-chain challenges
RE
03/10Former owner of Portugal's TAP denies overpaying for Airbus planes
RE
03/10Embraer boosts net revenue forecast as deliveries set to increase in 2023
RE
03/10Boeing says to set up freight conversion facility in India
RE
03/09GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies
RE
03/09GE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec
RE
03/09Airbus : Corporate Helicopters refreshes ACH130 Aston Martin Edition with revised range of..
PU
03/09Airbus : HCare In-Service contracts prove successful at HAI Heli-Expo
PU
03/09Airbus : and Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation to develop CityAirbus NextGen?s future med..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 263 M 68 540 M 68 540 M
Net income 2023 4 487 M 4 785 M 4 785 M
Net cash 2023 11 677 M 12 455 M 12 455 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 95 783 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 121,62 €
Average target price 144,58 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE9.55%102 157
BOEING5.64%121 675
DASSAULT AVIATION12.77%15 832
TEXTRON INC.0.30%14 106
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED23.93%4 274
AVICOPTER PLC-0.56%3 930