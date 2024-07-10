DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to buy four Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) already flies the A330 MRTT, which it uses in air-to-air refuelling and transport roles.

The latest deal, its third, includes technology transfer to local companies, a logistics support package with spare parts, training and service support, Airbus said in a statement.

The first of the new aircraft is expected to enter service with the RSAF in 2027, Airbus added.

"This is the third contract signed by Saudi Arabia for the A330 MRTT, making the RSAF one of the largest MRTT operators," Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defence and Space, said in the statement.

Airbus and Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) signed an agreement earlier this year aimed at localising the manufacture of multi-mission refuelling aircraft and their components.

The country aims to allocate more than 50% of its military spending on equipment and services domestically by 2030.

