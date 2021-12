CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines has signed an agreement with CFM International worth $8.5 billion at list prices, the carrier said in a statement on Saturday.

The state-owned carrier, also known as Saudia, said "it has ordered CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of 35 Airbus A321neo and 30 A320neo aircraft".

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by David Clarke)