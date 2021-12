CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has signed an agreement with Airbus to form a joint venture specialised in military aviation services and maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities, SAMI said on Saturday.

The company said in a statement that Saudi Arabia would own 51% of the joint venture with the European planemaker holding the other 49%. (Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem and Enas Alashray; Editing by David Clarke)