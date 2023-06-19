Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:44:44 2023-06-19 am EDT
131.90 EUR   +0.55%
Saudi SCOPA and Airbus agree to produce helicopters in the kingdom -SCOPA CEO

06/19/2023 | 04:32am EDT
DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi defence company SCOPA Industries and Airbus have signed an agreement to jointly produce civil and military helicopters in the kingdom, SCOPA CEO Fawaz Alakeel told Saudi state TV on Monday.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of a Saudi-French investment forum being held during a visit by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France that started last week.

Alakeel said the first helicopters produced at joint SCOPA and Airbus factories in Saudi Arabia would be seen with 24 months of next February's World Defense Show, where he said the "foundation stone" for the project would be laid.

He added that SCOPA expects to manufacture more than 100 helicopters and create 8500 jobs in the kingdom. Without giving further details he said the company expects investments worth more than 25 billion riyals ($6.67 billion) over 20 years. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.55% 131.9 Real-time Quote.18.16%
TOPIX INDEX -0.43% 2290.5 Delayed Quote.21.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 64 136 M 70 064 M 70 064 M
Net income 2023 4 476 M 4 890 M 4 890 M
Net cash 2023 10 012 M 10 938 M 10 938 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 104 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 137 715
Free-Float 73,8%
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 131,18 €
Average target price 145,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE18.16%113 075
BOEING15.49%132 345
DASSAULT AVIATION9.10%15 514
TEXTRON INC.-5.88%13 440
JOBY AVIATION, INC.120.90%4 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.68%3 934
