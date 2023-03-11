Saudi sovereign wealth fund near $35 bln deal for Boeing jets, WSJ says

March 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment
Fund (PIF) is close to a deal to order Boeing commercial jets
for the fleet of a new national airline, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The aircraft order is valued at $35 billion, the report
said, adding that the deal could be announced as soon as Sunday
during an official launch of the national airline.
The deal includes wide-body jets which are often used
for long international flights, the report added.
In October, Saudi Arabia was in advanced negotiations to
order almost 40 A350 jets from Airbus, with Boeing Co
also lobbying for a slice of the kingdom's transportation
expansion, industry sources had
told Reuters.
The head of state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines
had then told Reuters that it was in talks with Boeing and
Airbus on orders both for itself and a planned new carrier, RIA.
Boeing declined to comment and the Saudi PIF did not
immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the
report.
The deal is part of a rapid expansion by the country
under a strategy to transform the kingdom into a transport hub
and promote tourism.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru;
