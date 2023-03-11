Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:42 2023-03-10 am EST
121.62 EUR   -2.31%
02:04pSaudi sovereign wealth fund near $35 bln deal for Boeing jets, WSJ says
RE
03/10GE lends helping hands to jet engine suppliers to sidestep supply-chain challenges
RE
03/10Former owner of Portugal's TAP denies overpaying for Airbus planes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi sovereign wealth fund near $35 bln deal for Boeing jets, WSJ says

03/11/2023 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is close to a deal to order Boeing commercial jets for the fleet of a new national airline, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The aircraft order is valued at $35 billion, the report said, adding that the deal could be announced as soon as Sunday during an official launch of the national airline.

The deal includes wide-body jets which are often used for long international flights, the report added.

In October, Saudi Arabia was in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Airbus, with Boeing Co also lobbying for a slice of the kingdom's transportation expansion, industry sources had

told Reuters.

The head of state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines had then told Reuters that it was in talks with Boeing and Airbus on orders both for itself and a planned new carrier, RIA.

Boeing declined to comment and the Saudi PIF did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report.

The deal is part of a rapid expansion by the country under a strategy to transform the kingdom into a transport hub and promote tourism. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool, Franklin Paul and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.31% 121.62 Real-time Quote.9.55%
BOEING 0.91% 203.07 Delayed Quote.5.64%
All news about AIRBUS SE
02:04pSaudi sovereign wealth fund near $35 bln deal for Boeing jets, WSJ says
RE
03/10GE lends helping hands to jet engine suppliers to sidestep supply-chain challenges
RE
03/10Former owner of Portugal's TAP denies overpaying for Airbus planes
RE
03/10Embraer boosts net revenue forecast as deliveries set to increase in 2023
RE
03/10Boeing says to set up freight conversion facility in India
RE
03/09GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies
RE
03/09GE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec
RE
03/09Airbus : Corporate Helicopters refreshes ACH130 Aston Martin Edition with revised range of..
PU
03/09Airbus : HCare In-Service contracts prove successful at HAI Heli-Expo
PU
03/09Airbus : and Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation to develop CityAirbus NextGen?s future med..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 263 M 68 540 M 68 540 M
Net income 2023 4 487 M 4 785 M 4 785 M
Net cash 2023 11 677 M 12 455 M 12 455 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 95 783 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 121,62 €
Average target price 144,58 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE9.55%102 157
BOEING5.64%121 675
DASSAULT AVIATION12.77%15 832
TEXTRON INC.0.30%14 106
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED23.93%4 274
AVICOPTER PLC-0.56%3 930