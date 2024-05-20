RIYADH, May 20 (Reuters) - Saudia Group has signed a deal with Airbus for 105 confirmed aircraft, the company's director general announced in Riyadh on Monday, with the first due for delivery in the first quarter of 2026. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Pesha Magid, Editing by Louise Heavens)
