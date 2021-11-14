Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/12 11:35:15 am
112.14 EUR   -2.23%
10:42aSaudia in talks with Airbus, Boeing for wide-body jets, CEO says
RE
08:55aIndigo Partners airlines order 255 Airbus A321 jets
RE
04:56aAirbus in talks with Air Lease for potential jet order -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudia in talks with Airbus, Boeing for wide-body jets, CEO says

11/14/2021 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a wide-body jet order, with a decision expected next year, its chief executive said on Sunday.

The state-owned carrier, also known as Saudia, is planning to expand rapidly over the next eight years as part of a government strategy to transform the kingdom into a transport hub.

"It's a good size fleet order that will have to be placed," Chief Executive Ibrahim Koshy told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow, without disclosing how many aircraft it would order.

"It's something that will take place. Definitely in 2022."

The order would help fuel network expansion to 135 mostly international destinations by 2030, up from 90 in 2019 which included 28 destinations in Saudi Arabia, he said.

It would later post orders to replace older aircraft and expand its narrow body fleet, while some aircraft types will be removed to simplify the fleet, Koshy said.

Saudia is expanding ahead of a planned launch of a new state-owned airline to based in the capital, Riyadh.

"The growth that is taking place in the country actually justifies a second carrier coming in as a full service airline."

Koshy said Saudia would focus on developing a hub in Jeddah once the new airline starts operations, and would see it operate to 200 combined destinations with its low-cost unit by 2030.

Saudia has forecast significant expansion in Asia Pacific and the Americas, carrying a combined 85 million passengers a year with its unit by 2030, up from 35 million in 2019, he said.

Saudia, one of the Middle East’s oldest airlines, could return to profitability by 2024, at which time it expects to return to pre-pandemic passenger traffic, Koshy said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
10:42aSaudia in talks with Airbus, Boeing for wide-body jets, CEO says
RE
08:55aIndigo Partners airlines order 255 Airbus A321 jets
RE
04:56aAirbus in talks with Air Lease for potential jet order -sources
RE
03:17aTurboprop maker ATR to pick upgraded engines -sources
RE
02:49aNigeria's Ibom Air nears order for at least 10 Airbus A220 jets - sources
RE
11/13Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements
RE
11/13Air Arabia nears decision on major jet engine order -CEO
RE
11/12Malaysia's AirAsia X creditors agree restructuring, Airbus orders cut
RE
11/11Malaysia's AirAsia X creditors agree restructuring, Airbus orders cut
RE
11/11Boeing Nearing Order for Up to 80 737 Max Planes From India's Akasa
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 280 M 59 819 M 59 819 M
Net income 2021 3 319 M 3 798 M 3 798 M
Net cash 2021 6 172 M 7 062 M 7 062 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 88 118 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 112,14 €
Average target price 141,51 €
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE24.91%100 879
THE BOEING COMPANY2.49%129 858
TEXTRON INC.59.05%16 979
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.42.71%9 893
DASSAULT AVIATION SA3.29%8 822
AVICOPTER PLC16.09%6 727