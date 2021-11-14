Saudia in talks with Airbus, Boeing for wide-body jets, CEO says

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines is in talks
with Airbus and Boeing for a wide-body jet
order, with a decision expected next year, its chief executive
said on Sunday.
The state-owned carrier, also known as Saudia, is planning
to expand rapidly over the next eight years as part of a
government strategy to transform the kingdom into a transport
hub.
"It's a good size fleet order that will have to be placed,"
Chief Executive Ibrahim Koshy told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow,
without disclosing how many aircraft it would order.
"It's something that will take place. Definitely in 2022."
The order would help fuel network expansion to 135 mostly
international destinations by 2030, up from 90 in 2019 which
included 28 destinations in Saudi Arabia, he said.
It would later post orders to replace older aircraft and
expand its narrow body fleet, while some aircraft types will be
removed to simplify the fleet, Koshy said.
Saudia is expanding ahead of a planned launch of a new
state-owned airline to based in the capital, Riyadh.
"The growth that is taking place in the country actually
justifies a second carrier coming in as a full service airline."
Koshy said Saudia would focus on developing a hub in Jeddah
once the new airline starts operations, and would see it operate
to 200 combined destinations with its low-cost unit by 2030.
Saudia has forecast significant expansion in Asia Pacific
and the Americas, carrying a combined 85 million passengers a
year with its unit by 2030, up from 35 million in 2019, he said.
Saudia, one of the Middle East’s oldest airlines, could
return to profitability by 2024, at which time it expects to
return to pre-pandemic passenger traffic, Koshy said.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle
and Nick Macfie)