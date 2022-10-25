Saudia in talks with Airbus and Boeing over plane orders

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines
(Saudia) is in talks with planemakers Airbus SE and
Boeing Co on orders for itself and a new carrier the
kingdom plans to launch, the state-owned airline's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The talks are for aircraft for both airlines as they have
the "same shareholder", Ibrahim Koshy told Reuters on the
sidelines of Saudi Arabia's FII investment conference.
Reuters reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia's wealth fund
was in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350s from
Airbus, with Boeing also lobbying for a slice of the kingdom's
aviation expansion despite a chill in U.S.-Saudi relations.
Several analysts believe an order could be split between the
two plane giants.
Asked on Tuesday whether potential orders were for the new
airline or Saudia, Koshy said "both".
Provisionally named RIA, the new airline will be based in
the capital Riyadh, while state airline Saudia will be based out
of Jeddah under a transportation strategy that calls for the
establishment of two hubs to rival United Arab Emirates and
Qatari carriers.
A person familiar with the plans has said the sovereign
Public Investment Fund (PIF) has allocated hefty funds to create
an ecosystem of cargo and passenger airlines, repair companies
and airports.
The PIF is looking at buying and leasing options for a fleet
that could ultimately reach 200 airplanes, the person said.
Negotiations for an airplane purchase have been under way
for months.
In November last year, Koshy told Reuters that Saudia was in
talks with Airbus and Boeing for a wide-body jet
order, with a decision expected some time in 2022. In May,
sources said the talks were aiming at a significant order.
A final decision depends on political approval at the
highest level, according to industry sources.
State-owned Saudia is planning its own rapid expansion over
the next eight years as part of a government strategy to
transform the kingdom into a transport hub and promote tourism.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh
Writing by Yousef Saba, Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman and
Jonathan Oatis)