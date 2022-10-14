Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-10-14 am EDT
96.59 EUR   -0.32%
South African Airways in talks with Airbus to acquire long haul aircraft
RE
United Airlines Reportedly Plans to Order More Than 100 Widebody Jets
MT
Airbus, Qatar Airways Clash in Court Over A350 Dispute
MT
South African Airways in talks with Airbus to acquire long haul aircraft

10/14/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
South Africa's national airline SAA restarts flights after year-long hiatus

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South African Airways (SAA) is in talks with Airbus to acquire a new wide-body long haul aircraft to replace its A340 which it wants to dispose of, its top official said on Friday.

State-owned SAA has experienced longstanding financial woes that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing it to halt all operations in September 2020 when it ran out of funds. The company exited administration in April last year thanks to another massive government bailout.

The airline took to the skies again for the first time in September last year, launching domestic flights and a slimmed-down international service to five African capitals: Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.

John Lamola, its interim chairman and chief executive officer, said the new aircraft will be used to fly one of its long-haul international routes, by the end of this year.

"We will be announcing in December one of the first international routes that we will be flying and we will be acquiring a special aircraft for that," Lamola told Reuters.

"No, not at all," he said when asked if the investment will require a cash injection from shareholders.

SAA will look to acquire the new aircraft by start of the next financial year in April, he said.

Lamola - who was speaking on the sidelines the Airlines Association of Southern Africa's annual general assembly - said the airline was yet to decide which long-haul aircraft to buy.

"We don't know which one (aircraft) because our teams are working on it," he said.

(Reporting by Wendell RoelfWriting by Bhargav AcharyaEditing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 58 988 M 57 600 M 57 600 M
Net income 2022 3 939 M 3 846 M 3 846 M
Net cash 2022 7 319 M 7 147 M 7 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 76 308 M 74 512 M 74 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 128 873
Free-Float 74,0%
