Enters into Term Sheet for Airbus to Assume Ownership of Certain Airbus Program Assets

WICHITA, Kan., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] ("Spirit") today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] ("Boeing") will acquire Spirit for $37.25 per share in Boeing common stock (subject to the collar described below). At $37.25 per share, this represents an equity value of approximately $4.7 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $8.3 billion including Spirit's last reported net debt. The price of $37.25 per share represents a 30% premium to Spirit's closing stock price of $28.60 on February 29, 2024, the day before Spirit and Boeing issued press releases confirming they were in discussions regarding a potential transaction.

"After carefully evaluating Boeing's offer to combine, we are confident this transaction is in the best interest of Spirit and its shareholders, and will benefit Spirit's other stakeholders," said Patrick M. Shanahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit. "Bringing Spirit and Boeing together will enable greater integration of both companies' manufacturing and engineering capabilities, including safety and quality systems."

Spirit also announced today that it entered into a binding term sheet with Airbus SE [EUR: AIR.PA] ("Airbus"). Under the term sheet, the parties will continue to negotiate in good faith to enter into definitive agreements for Airbus to acquire certain Spirit assets that serve Airbus programs, concurrently with the closing of Spirit's acquisition by Boeing.

Shanahan continued, "We are proud of the part we have played in Airbus' programs and believe bringing these programs under Airbus ownership will enable greater integration and alignment."

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement with Boeing, Spirit shareholders will receive for each of their shares of Spirit common stock a number of shares of Boeing common stock equal to an exchange ratio calculated as $37.25 divided by the volume weighted average share price (VWAP) of Boeing common stock over the 15-trading-day period ending on the second trading day prior to the closing (the "Closing Price"), subject to a floor of $149.00 per share of Boeing common stock and a ceiling of $206.94 per share of Boeing common stock. Spirit shareholders will receive 0.25 shares of Boeing common stock for each of their shares of Spirit common stock if the Closing Price is at or below $149.00, and 0.18 shares of Boeing common stock for each of their shares of Spirit common stock if the Closing Price is at or above $206.94.

The definitive merger agreement with Boeing and the term sheet with Airbus were unanimously approved by the Spirit Board of Directors. The closing under the definitive merger agreement with Boeing is subject to the completion of the divestiture of the Airbus businesses by Spirit and is subject to other closing conditions, including approval of the definitive merger agreement by Spirit shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. The closing of the Airbus transaction, if a definitive agreement for the Airbus transaction is entered into with Airbus, will be subject to the substantially concurrent closing of the Boeing acquisition of Spirit and will be subject to other closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The closings of these transactions are expected to occur in mid-2025.

In addition, Spirit plans to pursue the divestiture of certain operations. These include Spirit's business and operations in (1) Subang, Malaysia, (2) Prestwick, Scotland that support Airbus programs, and (3) Belfast, Northern Ireland other than those that support Airbus programs.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Spirit. Moelis & Company LLC is also serving as a financial advisor to Spirit. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel to Spirit.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that involve many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "model," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and other similar words, or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Spirit by Boeing and the proposed divestiture of a portion of the Company's business to Airbus in connection with the Boeing Merger Transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made and they reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to the Transactions, including, among others: the possible inability of the Company to negotiate and enter into definitive agreements with Airbus and its affiliates with respect to the Airbus Business Disposition; the possible inability of the parties to a Transaction to obtain the required regulatory approvals for such Transaction and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of such Transaction (including, in the case of the Boeing Merger Transaction, approval of the merger agreement by Spirit's stockholders) on a timely basis or at all; the possible occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or more of the parties to the Boeing Merger Transaction merger agreement to terminate such merger agreement; the risk that the Boeing Merger Transaction merger agreement is terminated under circumstances requiring Spirit to pay a termination fee; the risk that the Company is unable to consummate the Transactions on a timely basis or at all for any reason, including, without limitation, failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals, failure to obtain Spirit stockholder approval of the Boeing Merger Transaction merger agreement or failure to satisfy other conditions the closing of either of the Transactions; the potential for the announcement or pendency of the Transactions or any failure to consummate the Transactions to adversely affect the market price of Spirit's common stock or the Company's financial performance or business relationships; risks relating to the value of Boeing's common stock to be issued in the Boeing Merger Transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Transactions cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of the Company's operations with those of Boeing will be greater than expected; risks relating to significant transaction costs; the intended or actual tax treatment of the Transactions; potential litigation or other legal or regulatory action relating to the Transactions or otherwise relating to the Company or other parties to the Transactions that could be instituted against the Company or such other parties or Spirit's or such other parties' respective directors and officers and the effect of the outcome of any such litigation or other legal or regulatory action; risks associated with contracts containing provisions that may be triggered by the Transactions; potential difficulties in retaining and hiring key personnel or arising in connection with labor disputes during the pendency of or following the Transactions; the risk of other Transaction-related disruptions to the business, including business plans and operations, of the Company; the potential for the Transactions to divert the time and attention of management from ongoing business operations; the potential for contractual restrictions under the agreements relating to the Transactions to adversely affect the Company's ability to pursue other business opportunities or strategic transactions; and competitors' responses to the Transactions.

Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating the Company's outlook include, but are not limited to, the following: the continued fragility of the global aerospace supply chain including the Company's dependence on its suppliers, as well as the cost and availability of raw materials and purchased components, including increases in energy, freight, and other raw material costs as a result of inflation or continued global inflationary pressures; the Company's ability and its suppliers' ability and willingness to meet stringent delivery (including quality and timeliness) standards and accommodate changes in the build rates or model mix of aircraft under existing contractual commitments, including the ability or willingness to staff appropriately or expend capital for current production volumes and anticipated production volume increases; the Company's ability to maintain continuing, uninterrupted production at its manufacturing facilities and its suppliers' facilities; the Company's ability, and its suppliers' ability, to attract and retain the skilled work force necessary for production and development in an extremely competitive market; the effect of economic conditions, including increases in interest rates and inflation, on the demand for the Company's and its customers' products and services, on the industries and markets in which it operates in the U.S. and globally, and on the global aerospace supply chain; the general effect of geopolitical conditions, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resultant sanctions being imposed in response to the conflict, including any trade and transport restrictions; the war in Israel and the Gaza Strip and the potential for expansion of the conflict in the surrounding region, which may impact certain suppliers' ability to continue production or make timely deliveries of supplies required to produce and timely deliver the Company's products, and may result in sanctions being imposed in response to the conflict, including trade and transport restrictions; the Company's relationships with the unions representing many of its employees, including the Company's ability to successfully negotiate new agreements, and avoid labor disputes and work stoppages with respect to its union-represented employees; the impact of significant health events, such as pandemics, contagions or other public health emergencies (including the COVID‑19 pandemic) or fear of such events, on the demand for the Company's and its customers' products and services and on the industries and markets in which the Company operates in the U.S. and globally; the timing and conditions surrounding the full worldwide return to service (including receiving the remaining regulatory approvals) of the B737 MAX, future demand for the aircraft, and any residual impacts of the B737 MAX grounding on production rates for the aircraft; the Company's reliance on Boeing and Airbus and its affiliates for a significant portion of its revenues; the business condition and liquidity of the Company's customers and their ability to satisfy their contractual obligations to the Company; the certainty of the Company's backlog, including the ability of customers to cancel or delay orders prior to shipment on short notice, and the potential impact of regulatory approvals of existing and derivative models; the Company's ability to accurately estimate and manage performance, cost, margins, and revenue under its contracts, and the potential for additional forward losses on new and maturing programs; the Company's accounting estimates for revenue and costs for its contracts and potential changes to those estimates; the Company's ability to continue to grow and diversify its business, execute its growth strategy, and secure replacement programs, including its ability to enter into profitable supply arrangements with additional customers; the outcome of product warranty or defective product claims and the impact settlement of such claims may have on the Company's accounting assumptions; competitive conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including in-sourcing by commercial aerospace original equipment manufacturers; the Company's ability to successfully negotiate, or re-negotiate, future pricing under its supply agreements with Boeing, Airbus and its affiliates and other customers; the possibility that the Company's cash flows may not be adequate for its additional capital needs; any reduction in the Company's credit ratings; the Company's ability to access the capital or credit markets to fund its liquidity needs, and the costs and terms of any additional financing; the Company's ability to avoid or recover from cyber or other security attacks and other operations disruptions; legislative or regulatory actions, both domestic and foreign, impacting the Company's operations, including the effect of changes in tax laws and rates and the Company's ability to accurately calculate and estimate the effect of such changes; spending by the U.S. and other governments on defense; pension plan assumptions and future contributions; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting; the outcome or impact of ongoing or future litigation, arbitration, claims, and regulatory actions or investigations, including the Company's exposure to potential product liability and warranty claims; adequacy of the Company's insurance coverage; the Company's ability to continue selling certain receivables through its receivables financing programs; the Company's ability to effectively integrate recent acquisitions, along with other acquisitions it pursues, and generate synergies and other cost savings therefrom, while avoiding unexpected costs, charges, expenses, and adverse changes to business relationships and business disruptions; and the risks of doing business internationally, including fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, impositions of tariffs or embargoes, trade restrictions, compliance with foreign laws, and domestic and foreign government policies.

The factors described above are not exhaustive, and it is not possible for Spirit to predict all factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in its forward‑looking statements. These factors speak only as of the date hereof, and new factors may emerge or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact the Company's business or the Transactions. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Except to the extent required by law, Spirit undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Refer to the section captioned "Risk Factors" in Spirit's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 22, 2024, for a more complete discussion of the factors described in the immediately preceding paragraph and other factors that may affect the Company's business.

Certain Labor Matters

The binding term sheet with Airbus (the "Airbus Term Sheet") provides that no binding agreement has been made with respect to the French aspects of the transactions contemplated under the Airbus Term Sheet (the "Airbus French Transactions"). Prior to the Company and Airbus and its affiliates entering into definitive agreements that are applicable to the Airbus French Transactions, the Operating Company and Airbus have agreed to comply with their respective information and consultation obligations with applicable employees and employee representatives. The Airbus Term Sheet also provides that the parties will complete necessary labor consultations and obtain necessary approvals from applicable unions and works councils in various jurisdictions, as may be legally required.

